Jonathan Scott reveals text he sent to Zooey Deschanel that started their relationship

Jonathan Scott has revealed the text he sent to Zooey Deschanel that he credits as being the start of their relationship.

The 44-year-old reality star reflected on the beginning of their relationship during a recent interview with Bustle, alongside his girlfriend, where they recalled how they meant in 2019 during an episode of Carpool Karaoke, and started dating shortly after.

Scott then detailed how he’d attempted to show the 42-year-old actor that he was interested in her while the program was being filmed.

“I tell anyone who asks: ‘Oh, don’t worry. I know I’m dating up,’” he said. “I was flirting so bad that they had to edit it down.”

Once filming ended, the now-couple noted that Scott went on a horseback riding trip through the Rocky Mountains, where he didn’t have cell phone service and couldn’t text the Next Girl star. As she didn’t receive any messages from the Property Brothers star for four days, Deschanel revealed that she’d thought he was ghosting her.

However, Scott said he ultimately made it clear he wasn’t ignoring her when he returned, as he sent her a text that included a song that he had previously spoken to her about. According to Scott, his message is what made Deschanel realise that he liked her and was the starting point to the “best three years of [his] life”.

“The very first text I sent when I came out of the mountains was a video I recorded to a Canadian country song that she had mentioned to me,” he explained. “She was like: ‘Oh, this guy likes me.’ And we’ve literally talked every single day since. It’s been the best three years of my life.”

Deschanel also praised Scott, with the actor noting how much she enjoys posting tributes to him on social media, in honour of different occasions.

“[Jonathan’s] from a different world. I kept my cards close to my chest. But everything about him was kind of out there because people know him for him,” the (500) Days of Summer star said. “I’m like: ‘He’s so nice, kind, funny and smart, why wouldn’t I want to tell everybody?’”

Scott has previously opened about his girlfriend, revealing that they had moved in together and renovated their home. While doing a phone interview with Today in April, he said he’s waited for someone like Deschanel his “whole life” and that they plan on passing their home down to their future children one day.

“We literally designed this house, so that … my hope is it will stay in the family forever, our kids will take it over, and then their kids will take it over,” he said. “I waited my whole life to find Zooey, and I’ve now waited my whole life to have my dream home with someone like Zooey.”

While Scott doesn’t have children of his own yet, Deschanel has two children, Elise, six, and Charlie, five, who she shares with her ex-husband Jacob Pechenik. During the pandemic, Scott quarantined with Deschanel and her two children.

