Jonathan Scott pays tribute to three years with girlfriend Zooey Deschanel

Jonathan Scott is celebrating his girlfriend of nearly three years, Zooey Deschanel.

On Tuesday, the Property Brothers star shared two photos of the couple from the Vanity Fair Oscar party to his Instagram. In one image, Scott is posing with Deschanel on the red carpet outside the event. The New Girl alum wore a pink ruched gown with a long train, paired with a fuzzy white sweater and clutch, while the HGTV star donned a black-and-white tux. In the second photo, Scott is carrying the train from Deschanel’s dress.

“You’ve affectionately held my heart for almost 3 years, the least I could do is hold your train for 3 hours,” he captioned the post. “You looked beautiful as always.”

Zooey Deschanel even responded to her boyfriend’s touching social media post. “You are my numero uno!!!!” she commented. “Best boyfriend in the world!”

The two first met while filming an episode of Carpool Karaoke back in September 2019 and began dating shortly after. The two made their relationship Instagram official that October by sharing photos from their horror-filled date to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios.

In January, Scott gave fans a closer look into their relationship when he shared photos from Deschanel’s 42nd birthday celebration, and thanked Deschanel’s sister Emily for her help organising the event. “Fun fact…I love to plan an intimate party…especially for this gal,” he captioned his post. “It’s all about the details…Thanks Emily, MJ and Caleb for the help”.

Scott and Deschanel recently announced that they purchased their “dream home” together in the January 2022 issue of the brothers’ magazine, Drew + Jonathan Reveal. “It sat on a little over an acre, with its lush lawn and massive California sycamores, it looked like a park,” Scott said of their new Los Angeles home. “Which is why when we first brought the kids by the property they dubbed it the Park House.”

The 500 Days of Summer actress shares two children — Elsie Otter, 5, and Charlie Wolf, 4 — with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik. The former couple were married for four years before their split in January 2019.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Jonathan Scott pays tribute to three years with girlfriend Zooey Deschanel