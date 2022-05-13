Jonathan Goodwin: Britain’s Got Talent star shares a positive message while using his wheelchair in a field

Jonathan Goodwin has shared an encouraging message about self-belief in a new video to fans.

The former Britain’s Got Talent contestant was seriously injured in an accident in 2021.

He was performing a trick in which he planned to escape from a straight jacket while hanging upside down between two cars, suspended 30 feet in the air.

However, the cars were released prematurely and Goodwin was crushed between them.

As a result, the now-retired stuntman broke several bones, including his spine, shoulder blades and legs. He has used a wheelchair ever since.

On Friday (13 May), Goodwin posted a video of himself to social media that showed him in a green open space.

“I’m in a field, which I know is random,” Goodwin began the short clip.

Jonathan Goodwin shares a message from a field while in his wheelchair (Twitter / Jonathan Goodwin)

After panning the camera around to show how “beautiful” and “gorgeous” his surroundings were, he explained that the purpose of the video was to prove that he could achieve more than he’d initially thought possible.

“I thought that I would never be able to come to a place like this in a wheelchair,” Goodwin said to the camera.

“‘How do you do that? How do you get through a stile or a kissing gate?’ And then I passed one and thought I’ll give it a go. And it was actually easy.”

After showing a wheelchair modification that helps him “deal with a little bit of rough terrain”, Goodwin concluded the video with a motivational quote: “Never assume you can’t do something; give it a go.”

Since posting the video, Goodwin has received uplifting comments from fans and supporters, praising the positivity of his message.

“Absolutely LOVE this – so brilliant and the message just brightened my day,” one person wrote on Twitter, while another commented: “‘Give it a go’ are great words to live by.”

