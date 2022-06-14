Joker 2: Fans predict Oscar glory for Lady Gaga as artist reported to be in ‘early talks’ to play Harley Quinn

Joker fans have been taken aback by a report claiming that Lady Gaga is in talks to star in the forthcoming sequel, which is said to be a musical.

The film, officially titled Joker: Folie à Deux, is a sequel to the divisive 2019 supervillain adaptation, for which Joaquin Phoenix won an Academy Award for Best Actor.

A new report in The Hollywood Reporter makes a number of claims about the new movie, including that Gaga, real name Stefani Germanotta, is in “early talks” to star in the sequel.

Reaction to the news has been enthusiastic in many corners of the internet, with many fans suggesting that Gaga will follow in Phoenix’s footsteps and bag an Oscar for her effort.

Gaga had previously been tipped to win an Oscar for her role in the 2018 musical A Star is Born, though ultimately lost out to Olivia Colman in The Favourite. She did, however, win outside of the acting category, as one of the writers behind that year’s Best Original Song, “Shallow”.

“Lady Gaga in Joker 2? Lady Gaga will do EVERYTHING in her power to get that Acting Oscar,” one person wrote. “She’s relentless!! Good for her!!!”

“Yeah, I kind of hate how f***ing brilliant this is,” wrote another. “It has Oscars written all over it.”

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga perform a duet in ‘A Star is Born’ (Warner Bros/Moviestore/Shutterstock)

“Lady Gaga getting her acting Oscar for Joker 2 is gonna be lit,” someone else commented.

“Leo won his first Oscar for The Revenant, Joaquin won his for he Joker, and Lady Gaga will win hers for Joker 2: au jus,” another fan wrote.

It is also claimed in the report that the film will be a musical, and that a deal has yet to be reached between the studio (Warner Bros) and Phoenix for the actor to return.

