Jojo Siwa announces split from Kylie Prew after nearly one year of dating: ‘Right person, wrong time’

Jojo Siwa has announced that she and her girlfriend Kylie Prew have split.

Rumours of the breakup emerged last month with reports circulating on 21 October.

Siwa has since confirmed the news during an appearance on Paris Hilton’s This is Paris podcast on Tuesday (2 November).

The 17-year-old entertainer revealed that she and Prew, 18, are no longer together but said her ex is still her “best friend”.

Siwa told Hilton: “I have yet to talk about this officially, publicly, but we broke up.

“But she is literally still my best friend. I talked to her yesterday, she just got a new puppy. She’s awesome. She’s having the time of her life, I’m having the time of my life.”

The dancer and singer added that she is “really lucky that I didn’t lose her completely because, you know, even though relationships end, friendships don’t have to end”, adding that she hadn’t known that could happen.

“I was very happy that it can be, because that’s all I wanted,” said Siwa, “But I’m really happy that I remember all the fun times, all the good times, and nothing bad happened, it just is the definition of a cheesy saying of ‘right person, wrong time’ and I hate cheesy sayings, but they’re true.”

The current Dancing with the Stars contestant continued: “But everything’s good. I’m good”, later stating that her “hectic schedule” and age were contributing factors in the break-up.

She said: “We’re both so young, she’s 17, I’m 18, and we are literally best friends. And I would take a bullet for her, and I know she would do the same for me. We just – literally, right person, wrong time.”

Siwa and Prew began dating in January this year, shortly after Siwa came out as gay.

(Invision)

Siwa announced her relationship with Prew during a February appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, telling the talk show host: “I do have the most wonderful, perfect, most beautiful girlfriend in the whole world.”

Following that, Siwa introduced Prew to her 11.1 million followers in an Instagram post celebrating their one-month anniversary.

