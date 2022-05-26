Johnson says ‘I overwhelmingly feel it is my job to get on and deliver’ after Gray report

Boris Johnson has said that he feels it is his job to “get on and deliver” after the publication of Sue Gray‘s report revealed the extent of lockdown breaches at Downing Street and Whitehall.

Johnson said the conclusions of the report were “bitter”, “painful,” and “humbling,” but declined to say whether he would resign in light of the findings.

The senior civil servant’s report said that there were “failures of leadership and judgment in No 10 and the Cabinet Office.”

