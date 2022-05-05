Johnson says country is going through a ‘tough patch’ due to cost of living

Posted on May 5, 2022

Boris Johnson told reporters in Southampton that the country is going through a “tough patch” due to the cost of living.

“The best future for the country is get through the tough patch we have now, support people in any way that we can, but remember we are now seeing a lot of employment and people in high-wage, high-skilled jobs,” the prime minister said.

Johnson said that the country is in a “much better” position now than the 1980s or 1990s.

