Johnson refuses to be drawn on further government action to tackle cost of living crisis

Boris Johnson refused to be drawn on what further action the government might take to address the cost of living crisis.

During a visit to Stoke-on-Trent, the prime minister instead focused on measures that have already been announced, including council tax cuts.

“There is going to be a tax cut for 70 per cent of people on national insurance, that’s probably worth about £330,” Mr Johnson said.

“We will do things to help people in the short term of course, and I’m not going to anticipate anything more we may do.”

