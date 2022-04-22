Johnson pushes Modi for faster progress on India free trade deal

Boris Johnson has told post-Brexit trade deal negotiations working with India to “get it done” this autumn, but his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi set looser ambitions.

After holding talks in New Delhi on Friday, Mr Modi called for an “immediate ceasefire” in Ukraine but stopped short of criticising Russia’s actions in the invasion.

The Prime Minister has committed to supporting India to build fighter jets in a bid to reduce the amount of arms the nation buys from Moscow, and also wants to wean it off Russian fuel.

But Mr Modi continued to express neutrality on the invasion by Russia, its former Cold War ally, amid concerns in the UK Government Mr Modi has not been strong enough on the Kremlin.

Mr Johnson had been hoping to use the visit to India to move on from the partygate affair, but the trip has been overshadowed by deepening jeopardy in Westminster.

Mr Johnson urged India to break ties with Moscow (Ben Stansall/PA)

He noted he would not get the same “fantastic welcome” everywhere as he met his Indian counterpart after a chaotic day in which Mr Johnson was forced to drop an attempt to delay the probe into his conduct because of a rebellion among Tory colleagues.

Both men said there had been progress towards brokering a free trade deal (FTA).

However, Mr Johnson set a date for success in talks by Diwali, the festival of lights celebrated by Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, and Sikhs, that this year will be celebrated on October 24.

The prime ministers met at Hyderabad House in Delhi (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Speaking alongside his counterpart in the Hyderabad House government building in New Delhi, Mr Johnson said “we’ve already closed four chapters” during discussions.

“As the next round of talks begin here next week, we’re telling our negotiators, get it done by Diwali in October,” he added.

But while Mr Modi said “good progress” has been made, he added “we have decided to make all efforts to conclude the FTA by the end of this year”.

And his only mention on Ukraine when giving an account of their meeting was: “We emphasised an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine.”

Source Link Johnson pushes Modi for faster progress on India free trade deal