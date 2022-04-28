Johnson: Pornography in Commons is unacceptable

Boris Johnson has said that allegations that a Tory MP watched pornography in the House of Commons as “totally unacceptable” behaviour.

Claims that an MP watched pornographic material were raised at a meeting on Tuesday night (26 April). Tory chief whip Chris Heaton-Harris has called for the matter to be escalated to the Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme.

“It’s obviously unacceptable for anybody to be doing that kind of thing in the workplace,” Johnson said.

