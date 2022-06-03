Johnson met with boos and cheers as he arrives at St Paul's

Posted on June 3, 2022 0

Boris Johnson was met with a mixed reaction as he arrived at St Paul’s cathedral on Friday (3 June) for a national service of thanksgiving.

The service is being held in celebration of the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

While most members of the royal family will be in attendance, the monarch will miss the service after experiencing “discomfort” during Thursday’s celebrations.

Prince Andrew will also not be in attendance after testing positive for Covid-19.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Johnson met with boos and cheers as he arrives at St Paul's