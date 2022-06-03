Johnson met with boos and cheers as he arrives at St Paul's

Boris Johnson was met with a mixed reaction as he arrived at St Paul’s cathedral on Friday (3 June) for a national service of thanksgiving.

The service is being held in celebration of the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

While most members of the royal family will be in attendance, the monarch will miss the service after experiencing “discomfort” during Thursday’s celebrations.

Prince Andrew will also not be in attendance after testing positive for Covid-19.

