Johnson fails to apologise after Nazanin tells him she lived in ‘shadow of his words’

Boris Johnson failed to apologise to Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe after she described the “massive impact” his false claim had on her six-year detention in Iran, her husband said.

The prime minister was seemingly “shocked” after the British-Iranian dual national told him she had lived for years in the “shadow of his words” during their first meeting since her release.

In 2017, when Mr Johnson was foreign secretary he erroneously said Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe had been training journalists in Iran.

He has previously apologised in parliament for the remarks, but did not explicitly say sorry to Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe.

