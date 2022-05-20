Johnson declines to apologise for Partygate rulebreaking following police investigation

Posted on May 20, 2022 0

Boris Johnson refused to apologise for the scale of lawbreaking at Downing Street following the conclusion of the police investigation into Partygate.

When asked during a visit to Hilltop Honey in Newtown, Wales, if he would make an apology, Johnson instead thanked the Metropolitan Police for their work.

“I think that we just need to wait for Sue Gray to report, fingers crossed that will be very soon and I’ll be saying some more next week,” Johnson said.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Johnson declines to apologise for Partygate rulebreaking following police investigation