Johnson condemns attack on Ukraine train station: ‘Russia will not go unpunished’

Posted on April 8, 2022 0

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has condemned Russia’s targeting of civilians in Ukraine, calling the bombing of people fleeing their homes “unconscionable.”

Johnson made the comments as he conducted a press conference with Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

“I know that Britain and Germany share exactly the same sense of horror and revulsion at the brutality being unleashed, including the unconscionable bombing of refugees fleeing their homes this morning,” Johnson said.

“The attack at the train station in eastern Ukraine shows the depths to which Putin’s vaunted army has sunk.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Johnson condemns attack on Ukraine train station: ‘Russia will not go unpunished’