Johnson calls Starmer ‘out of his tiny mind’ as he denies criticising BBC coverage

Posted on April 20, 2022 0

Boris Johnson has denied criticising the BBC’s coverage of Ukraine at a private meeting with Tory MPs on Tuesday evening.

During PMQs, Keir Starmer accused the prime minister of launching a “vicious attack” on “the institutions of our great country” – claims Mr Johnson instantly responded to.

“It’s an indication of the depths he is willing to sink, he accuses me of traducing journalists. What he says is completely without foundation,” he said.

“I did not attack the BBC last night. For their coverage of Ukraine? He must be out of his tiny mind.”

