Johnson announces ‘Energy Security Strategy’ to bring cleaner, affordable power to UK

April 7, 2022

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a “British energy security strategy” for cleaner and more affordable power.

The announcement comes in light of rising global energy prices triggered by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This government has a plan to make British energy cleaner, more affordable and secure. In the country that was the first to split the atom, the first truly to harness its power to light our homes and drive our factories, we will once again lead the way,” Johnson said.

