Johnson and Erdogan involved in ‘finger-wagging match’ before Biden intervenes

Boris Johnson and Recep Tayyip Erdogan appeared to get into a light-heard “finger-wagging” match at the Nato summit in Madrid on Wednesday (29 June).

Footage from the conference shows the pair in conversation with other world leaders before the Turkish president points a finger at the prime minister.

Mr Johnson raises one back and appears to respond to Mr Erdoğan’s comment in Turkish.

As the moment unfolds, Joe Biden can be seen laughing about the exchange and encouraging the prime minister to lower his hand.

