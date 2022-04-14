Johnny Depp’s tearful friend pleads for couple to ‘heal’ in Amber Heard defamation trial

A longtime friend of Johnny Depp pleaded with him and Amber Heard to “heal” as he gave emotional testimony during their defamation trial.

Isaac Baruch, who first met Depp as a teenager in Florida, also described Ms Heard’s claims of domestic violence against the Hollywood actor as a “fake narrative” and “fraudulent”.

“What she did and what happened for so many people to get affected from this, it’s insane how this happened,” Mr Baruch said.

“I want this all to end. For her to go heal, him to go heal.”

