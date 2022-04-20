Johnny Depp’s sound technician explains why actor uses earpiece on every film set

Johnny Depp’s friend has revealed why the Hollywood actor has been using an earpiece on every film set since the 90s.

Keenan Wyatt, who has worked as a sound technician on a range of films with Mr Depp, took the stand on Tuesday as part of the defamation trial against Amber Heard.

When asked whether the star has ever worn an earpiece on any set, Wyatt replied: “Yes, he has.”

He then explained Mr Depp uses one “all the time” to listen to music while acting and to re-write his dialogue.

