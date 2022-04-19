Johnny Depp’s sound engineer testifies that Amber Heard yelled ‘how dare you talk to me’

Johnny Depp’s sound engineer Keenan Wyatt has testified during the actor defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard that she became “abruptly loud” when he told her that the actor cared for her.

According to Mr Wyatt, Ms Heard yelled “how dare you talk to me” after he tried to speak to her during a private flight.

The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.

More follows…

