Johnny Depp’s legal team hug and celebrate after winning defamation case

Johnny Depp‘s lawyers were seen hugging in court after winning his defamation case against Amber Heard.

The jury found that Ms Heard defamed Mr Depp on all three counts and awarded him $10m in compensatory damages and $5m in punitive damages.

After the decision was read, Camille Vasquez could be seen celebrating with her colleagues inside the Virginia courtroom.

“Today’s verdict confirms what we have said from the beginning – that the claims against Johnny Depp are defamatory and unsupported by any evidence,” Ms Vasquez later said outside the building.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.