Johnny Depp’s legal team deny ‘victory lap’ after landmark win against Amber Heard

The legal team for Johnny Depp has denied the accusation from a spokesperson for Amber Heard who said the attorneys were taking a “victory lap” by making TV appearances following their client winning a blockbuster defamation case.

Attorneys Camile Vasquez and Ben Chew were grilled by Good Morning America host George Stephanopoulos on Wednesday morning in one of their first televised interviews since their client emerged victorious in his defamation case against his ex-wife.

The verdict, delivered last week, followed three days of deliberations by the jury, which also handed Heard a partial win in her countersuit.

Depp had sued Heard for $50m for implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Although she didn’t name him, he claims her allegations impacted his ability to work. The jury found that Heard had defamed Depp on all three counts and he was awarded $10m (£8m) in compensatory charges related to lost career opportunities, and $350,000 (£280,000) in punitive damages.

For her part, Heard was awarded $2m (£1.6m) in damages for one of her three counterclaims leaving her to owe $8.35m (£6.7m) in total to Depp.

On the night before the attorneys scheduled appearances on Good Morning America and NBC’s Today, a spokesperson for the Aqua Man actor relayed their disapproval in a statement to Fox News, relaying how they believed it was “unseemly and unprofessional” for Depp’s attorney to appear on the morning talk show circuit following the landmark win against Heard.

“It is as unseemly as it is unprofessional that Johnny Depp’s legal team has chosen to do a victory lap for setting back decades of how women can be treated in the courtroom. What’s next? A movie deal and merchandising?” the spokesperson shared in a statement with Fox News Digital.

When asked by Stephanopoulos how the team responded to the accusations levelled against them by Ms Heard’s representatives, Ms Vasquez relied on the same talking point that she’d turned to throughout the early Wednesday morning interview: “the verdict”.

“I think it’s disappointing,” said Ms Vasquez. “We’re only speaking about what happened in this case right and the facts in this case were overwhelmingly positive for Johnny. And the verdict speaks for itself.”

