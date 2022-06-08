Johnny Depp’s legal team deny ‘victory lap’ after defamation trial win

Johnny Depp’s lawyers have refuted claims that they are taking a post-verdict “victory lap” after they appeared on two US morning television programmes.

Camile Vasquez and Ben Chew were interviewed on Good Morning America and the Today show on Wednesday (8 June), not long after their client won his defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

The actor sued Ms Heard for $50m after she wrote an article in 2018 implying he abused her.

Mr Depp was awarded $10m and Ms Heard was awarded $2m.

