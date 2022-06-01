Johnny Depp's Lawyer Camille Vasquez To Replace Amber Heard In 'Aquaman 2'? Well Fans Want That

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s high profile libel case is finally over and the whole world is currently waiting for the jury to declare their decision. The six-week libel case was televised live and both Depp and Heard made some explosive revelations and claims about their troubled marriage.

Also, the public court of opinion has already decided that Depp is the winner in the case and fans have also been praising and supporting his lawyer Camille Vasquez. The lawyer representing Depp gained fame worldwide and became a celebrity overnight.

Fans have now started a petition to replace Amber Heard with Camille Vasquez in Aquaman 2 and the petition has even crossed more than 1000 signatures. Netizens have taken over Twitter and shared edited pictures of Vasquez on the poster of Aquaman. Take at the reactions below.

Since there’s a petition to have Camille Vasquez as the next Mera in Aquaman, I think there should be a petition to have Dr. Spiegel as the next Willy Wonka! 🤣#JusticeForJohnnyDepp #IStandWithJohnnyDepp — Carl Traill (@Traillblazer84) May 30, 2022

I saw a meme on tik tok . Lets replace Amber in Aquaman 2 with Camille Vasquez… it made me laugh 😃 pic.twitter.com/VfsiGGr1vh — It’s simply Pat (@PatrixRaider) May 27, 2022

At this rate, Camille Vasquez has a better chance of being in Aquaman 2 #JusticeForJohnny — ShadowLord (@ShadowLuffyLord) May 27, 2022

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that Amber Heard’s screentime in Aquaman 2 has been cut down significantly. During her testimony, Heard claimed that Warner Bros. didn’t want her in the movie and that she fought really hard to be in the movie. Warner Bros. head Walter Hamada also testified that the studio considered recasting Heard for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. However, it was not because of Heard’s personal affairs but because of a lack of chemistry between her and Jason Momoa in the previous film.

