Johnny Depp's Lawyer Camille Vasquez To Replace Amber Heard In 'Aquaman 2'? Well Fans Want That

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s high profile libel case is finally over and the whole world is currently waiting for the jury to declare their decision. The six-week libel case was televised live and both Depp and Heard made some explosive revelations and claims about their troubled marriage.
Also, the public court of opinion has already decided that Depp is the winner in the case and fans have also been praising and supporting his lawyer Camille Vasquez. The lawyer representing Depp gained fame worldwide and became a celebrity overnight.
Fans have now started a petition to replace Amber Heard with Camille Vasquez in Aquaman 2 and the petition has even crossed more than 1000 signatures. Netizens have taken over Twitter and shared edited pictures of Vasquez on the poster of Aquaman. Take at the reactions below.
Can we replace Amber Heard with Camille Vasquez in Aquaman 2? Please make this happen! Lets be honest, this does look much better!#RemoveAmberHeardFromAquaman2 #JusticeForJohnnyDepp #JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeard #CamilleForAquaman2#CamilleVasquez #JohnnyDeppIsInnocent pic.twitter.com/eyvrQSDJi9
— bugmenot (@bugmeno77486032) May 28, 2022
Since there’s a petition to have Camille Vasquez as the next Mera in Aquaman, I think there should be a petition to have Dr. Spiegel as the next Willy Wonka! 🤣#JusticeForJohnnyDepp #IStandWithJohnnyDepp
— Carl Traill (@Traillblazer84) May 30, 2022
#CamilleVasquez for #Aquaman 2! 🤭 FB find #JusticeForJohhnyDepp pic.twitter.com/VmaC5Nb49I
— Aide L. Castillo (@BoNbOnHeRmOsA) May 28, 2022
I saw a meme on tik tok . Lets replace Amber in Aquaman 2 with Camille Vasquez… it made me laugh 😃 pic.twitter.com/VfsiGGr1vh
— It’s simply Pat (@PatrixRaider) May 27, 2022
#DeppHeardTrial #JusticeForJohnny #JusticeForJohnnyDepp #Aquaman2 # #CamilleVasquez Camille should replace Amber in Aquaman 2 pic.twitter.com/xnZHBvznNr
— Molly2 🇺🇦🙏❤ (@RatEdisto) May 27, 2022
The real Aquaman and Mera @ThatUmbrella @TheEmilyDBaker @andysignore @PopcornedPlanet#JusticeForJohnnyDepp#Aquaman #Aquaman2 #CamilleVasquez #JohnnyDepp #JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeard #AmberHeardIsALiar #AmberHeardIsAnAbuser pic.twitter.com/yoJFtBsCQu
— Adam (@Adam71442776) May 29, 2022
Just came back from a focus-group for the casting and script of Aquaman 3 (spoilers)…#JusticeForJohnnyDepp #AmberTurd #CamilleVasquez #DrCurry #Aquaman2 pic.twitter.com/aiSKO7JNy3
— TwistedSisterX7 (@TwistedSisterX7) May 26, 2022
At this rate, Camille Vasquez has a better chance of being in Aquaman 2 #JusticeForJohnny
— ShadowLord (@ShadowLuffyLord) May 27, 2022
I want this to happen. Camille Vasquez to replace Amber Heard in Aquaman. Signed! 🤣 #JusticeForJohnnyDepp #camillevasquez #Aquaman https://t.co/joeW0xtI3e
— Hilda Murphy (@Hilda_winenot) May 31, 2022
Can we have Camille Vasquez play Mera in Aquaman?! I would see that movie!!!!!! #AmberHeardlsALiar #AmberHeardIsAnAbuser #Aquaman #JusticeForJohnnyDepp
— AmyJ (@amers_j) May 26, 2022
Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that Amber Heard’s screentime in Aquaman 2 has been cut down significantly. During her testimony, Heard claimed that Warner Bros. didn’t want her in the movie and that she fought really hard to be in the movie. Warner Bros. head Walter Hamada also testified that the studio considered recasting Heard for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. However, it was not because of Heard’s personal affairs but because of a lack of chemistry between her and Jason Momoa in the previous film.
