Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez shuts down dating rumours with actor

Johnny Depp‘s lawyer Camille Vasquez has once again shut down rumours that she is dating her client.

The 37-year-old lawyer became a popular figure with Depp’s fans as she defended him in the case against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Depp’s supporters created memes portraying Vasquez as Marvel’s Thor, and even posted TikToks set to romantic music of the pair holding hands and talking closely.

In a recent interview with People, Vasquez addressed the fan and tabloid speculation over whether she was in a romantic relationship with the Pirates of The Caribbean star.

“I guess it comes with the territory of being a woman just doing her job,” she said.

“It’s disappointing that certain outlets kind of ran with it or said that my interactions with Johnny – who is a friend and I’ve known and represented for four-and-a-half years now – that my interactions in any way were inappropriate or unprofessional. That’s disappointing to hear.”

Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez speaks to reporters outside court (AFP via Getty Images)

Vasquez added that she “cares very deeply” about her clients “and we have obviously become close but when I say we, I mean the entire team, and of course that includes Johnny.

“And, I’m Cuban and Colombian. I’m tactile. What do you want me to say? I hug everyone. And I’m not ashamed about that.”

Vasquez explained that “my work is my love” and “when I love, I love really deeply”.

The lawyer also revealed that she has a boyfriend and that she’s “very happy” in her relationship. She also emphasised that it is unethical for a lawyer to date their client.

“It’s also an unethical charge being made. It’s sexist,” she added. “It’s unfortunate and it’s disappointing, but at the same time, it kind of comes with the territory. I can’t say I was all that surprised.”

After winning the Depp-Heard trial, Vasquez was elevated to partner at her firm Brown Rudnick because of the key role she played as a member of Depp’s legal team.

This week, she also told host George Stephanopoulos of Good Morning America that it was “overwhelming” to have become an overnight social media star during the bombshell case.

