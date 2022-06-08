Johnny Depp's Lawyer Camille Vasquez Elevated To Partner Position Post Defamation Case Win; Twitter Reacts

With the long-running Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation case finally coming to an end last week, the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor’s star lawyer Camille Vasquez, who impressed everyone with her in-court skills, has been elevated to the position of partner at the legal firm Brown Rudnick.

Confirming the same, the legal firm made the promotion official by sharing an official statement online. They tweeted, “We are pleased to announce that Camille Vasquez has been elevated to partner. She was a key member of the litigation team that won a jury verdict last week for actor #JohnnyDepp in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard,” along with an official press release.

We are pleased to announce that Camille Vasquez has been elevated to partner. She was a key member of the litigation team that won a jury verdict last week for actor #JohnnyDepp in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. Full announcement here: https://t.co/EYPjkCCqFy pic.twitter.com/LqE5Z3Ig7B — Brown Rudnick (@BrownRudnickLLP) June 7, 2022

While reports of Vasquez’s romantic relationship with her client Depp made their way online during the trial, but she managed to fend them off with ease and continued to impress the world with her law skills. Not only did she corner Heard in the courtroom, but she even won the case for her client.

Amid all the chaos, Depp fans came out in support of Vasquez and many even urged the makers of ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ replace Heard with the talented lawyer in the DC movie. And now post the promotion announcement, they have flooded the internet with congratulatory messages. Check out a few here:

Congratulations #CamilleVasquez who is the most famous lawyer in the world right now. Her kindness and legal aptitude will no doubt win over judges and jurors for years to come! — JAMES (@jamesfromcourt) June 7, 2022

They normally wait until the end of the year – but made the exception to promote her now- because of how well she did in Johnny’s case. So happy for her. #CamilleVasquez #JohnnyDeppGotJustice what a team. 👏 https://t.co/1i1iEQ3jX8 — author_sarahc (@author_sarahc) June 7, 2022

Congratulations Camille Vasquez, absolutely won the hearts of America with her great lawyering, tough as nails. Can’t wait to see what is in store ❤️ #CamilleVasquez https://t.co/FD0fRXQx75 — Jeannie (@jeanniebrichett) June 7, 2022

While internet latest sensation, Camille Vasquez continues to trend of social media, the court has asked Heard to pay her Johnny Depp $15 million in damages while awarding her $2 million in her defamation countersuit. Meanwhile, according to Heard’s attorney, the actress plans to appeal the verdict soon.

Cover Image: Twitter

