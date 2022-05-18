Johnny Depp’s lawyer accuses Amber Heard of staging cocaine photo

Johnny Depp‘s lawyer has accused Amber Heard of staging a photograph of her breakfast table on which Mr Depp allegedly snorted cocaine.

Camille Vasquez suggested during cross-examination that the photo was inauthentic, citing a single, unsmoked hand-rolled cigarette in the ashtray, four neat lines of cocaine with no residue and a “pretty neat table”.

“It doesn’t really look like Mr Depp or anyone was doing cocaine off that table, does it?” Ms Vasquez asked.

What followed was a bizarre back and forth about the logistics of consuming the drug.

