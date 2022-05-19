Johnny Depp’s friend vapes while giving testimony in defamation trial

Johnny Depp‘s friend Bruce Witkin was seen vaping as he gave testimony in the actor’s defamation trial against Amber Heard.

Mr Depp is suing his ex-wife for $50 million over an article she wrote in 2018 in which she referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Witkin is not the first person to be seen vaping during the trial. A security guard at Depp’s West Hollywood penthouse, Alejandro Romero, started vaping as he testified via video link in April.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
Source Link Johnny Depp’s friend vapes while giving testimony in defamation trial