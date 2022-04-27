Johnny Depp’s former house manager tells court how he found actor’s fingertip

Posted on April 27, 2022 0

Johnny Depp’s former house manager has detailed finding the actor’s fingertip after an argument in Australia that allegedly saw Amber Heard throw a vodka bottle at him.

Ben King took the stand on Tuesday (26 April) during Mr Depp’s $50 million defamation trial against his ex-wife, recalling the incident in March 2015.

“I spoke to David Kipper, who was in the kitchen area, seemingly rummaging through a bin,” Mr King said.

“He said that Mr Depp had sustained an injury to his finger and he was looking for the fingertip that he said had been severed.”

Sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Johnny Depp’s former house manager tells court how he found actor’s fingertip