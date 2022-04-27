Johnny Depp’s former house manager tells court how he found actor’s fingertip

Johnny Depp’s former house manager has detailed finding the actor’s fingertip after an argument in Australia that allegedly saw Amber Heard throw a vodka bottle at him.

Ben King took the stand on Tuesday (26 April) during Mr Depp’s $50 million defamation trial against his ex-wife, recalling the incident in March 2015.

“I spoke to David Kipper, who was in the kitchen area, seemingly rummaging through a bin,” Mr King said.

“He said that Mr Depp had sustained an injury to his finger and he was looking for the fingertip that he said had been severed.”

