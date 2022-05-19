Johnny Depp’s former friend says Marilyn Manson isn’t to blame for actor’s drug use

Johnny Depp‘s former friend and bandmate Bruce Witkin has testified that Marilyn Manson was not to blame for the actor’s drug use.
Mr Depp previously told the court during his $50 million defamation trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, that he once gave Manson a pill to stop him from talking so much.
Mr Depp is suing Ms Heard over an article she wrote in 2018 in which she referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”
