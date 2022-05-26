Johnny Depp witness accuses Heard’s legal team of using her for ‘15 minutes of fame’

Former TMZ producer Morgan Tremaine left Amber Heard’s legal team lost for words as he accused them of using their client for “15 minutes of fame”.

Mr Tremaine was called as a witness for Johnny Depp on Wednesday (25 May) and during cross-examination, was asked if he was seeking his time in the spotlight.

“I’m not seeking any 15 minutes here… I could say the same thing about taking Amber Heard as a client, for you,” he snapped back.

After Mr Tremaine made his comment, Mr Depp’s legal team could be seen laughing.

