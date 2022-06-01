Johnny Depp wins defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard

Johnny Depp has won his $50 million defamation case against Amber Heard.

The jury returned its verdict on Wednesday after three days of deliberation at the court in Fairfax, Virginia.

Over the six-week trial, jurors heard both Mr Depp and Ms Heard accuse each other of abuse and give vastly different accounts of particularly violent incidents during their relationship.

Much of their personal lives were thrown into the public eye during the case, with text messages and video recordings of the pair played to the court – and the watching world – throughout.

