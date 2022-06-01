Johnny Depp verdict – live: Jury reaches decision in Amber Heard defamation trial

Depp lawyer accuses Heard of faking tears in ‘performance of her life’

The jury in the defamation trial opposing Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has reached a verdict on the third day of deliberations.

Depp sued Heard for $50m for implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Although she didn’t name him, he claims her allegations impacted his ability to work. She is pursuing a $100m counterclaim.

In closing arguments on Friday, Depp’s lawyers asked jurors to “give him his life back” after it was “ruined” by Heard’s domestic abuse allegations. They alleged Heard would rather be in a fight than let the actor leave, called her claims an act of profound cruelty to true survivors, and said that she gave the performance of her life on the stand.

In their closing, Heard’s lawyers said ruling in favour of Depp would make jurors an “accomplice” to his abuse and to his “campaign of global humiliation”, and called out the actor for “laughing” and “snide comments” during closing arguments, adding that he engaged in “victim-blaming at its most disgusting”.

Depp’s team on Tuesday filed a failed motion to strike part of Heard’s closing which asked jurors to consider the “message” that ruling against her would send to other abuse victims.

Judge Penney Azcarate calls for order and the jury is brought into the courtroom. She says she will not tolerate any outbursts.

Trial by TikTok and the death knell for MeToo

With both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard resting their cases in the multi-million-dollar defamation trial, it now comes down to the jury to decide the verdict. But with Johnny Depp already winning the social media war, does it really matter? Rachel Sharp reports.

Depp to watch verdict being read from UK

"Due to previously scheduled work commitments made before the trial, Mr Depp will not be physically present for today's 3pm verdict and will be watching from the United Kingdom," a source close to Mr Depp told Law & Crime in a statement.

Comment: Johnny Depp is proof that men accused of abuse never suffer the same lifelong consequences as survivors

As the jury deliberates in the Depp v Heard defamation trial, Emmie Harrison-West asks why high-profile men who face allegations have a reserved spot in the limelight.

'Your presence shows where your priorities are'

Regarding Johnny Depp's absence from court, a spokesperson for Amber Heard says: "Your presence shows where your priorities are. Johnny Depp plays guitar in the UK while Amber Heard waits for a verdict in Virginia. Depp is taking his snickering and lack of seriousness on tour."

Johnny Depp v Amber Heard judge and staff applauded in court

The judge and court staff who sat through six weeks of testimony in the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard received a round of applause as the jury finally began deliberations in the case. The courtroom in Fairfax County, Virginia, witnessed a rare moment of lightheartedness – and agreement between the legal teams for the former spouses – on Friday (27 May) as they showed their thanks to Judge Penney Azcarate. Rachel Sharp reports:

Johnny Depp will not be present for the verdict

Johnny Depp will not be present for the reading of the verdict as he is still in the UK. A source close to Mr Depp said: "Due to previously scheduled work commitments made before the trial, Mr. Depp will not be physically present for today's 3pm verdict and will be watching from the United Kingdom."

BREAKING: Jury reaches verdict

The jury has reached a verdict in the defamation trial opposing Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. The court in Fairfax, Virginia, issued an alert on Wednesday afternoon announcing the verdict would be read in court at 3pm after roughly 12 hours of deliberation.

Amber Heard's testimony on Johnny Depp

WARNING: This article contains allegations of physical and sexual violence that some readers may find distressing. Amber Heard spent several days on the witness stand in the defamation trial brought against her by ex-husband Johnny Depp, telling jurors of the abuse she claims to have suffered at his hands. She began on 4 May by providing background how they met and they fell in love, before sharing several allegations of physical abuse and sexual assault across three more days on the stand. Here's what we learned from Ms Heard's testimony:

Johnny Depp's testimony on Amber Heard

Johnny Depp gave nearly four days of testimony in his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, seeking to convince the jury that he did not abuse her and was in fact a victim of her abuse. Mr Depp first took the stand on Tuesday 19 April, then kept testifying every day up until the end of Thursday 21 April. Proceedings paused on Friday 22 April, then over the weekend, and picked up again on 25 April with continued testimony from Mr Depp. He then returned to the stand for his rebuttal on 25 May. Here is what we learned during his time as a witness:

