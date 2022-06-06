Johnny Depp verdict – live: Amber Heard’s sister says she will ‘always be proud’ of Aquaman actor

Depp verdict: Actor wins defamation trial as Heard awarded one counterclaim

Johnny Depp emerged the victor in his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard following three days of deliberations by the jury, which also handed Heard a partial win in her countersuit.

Depp sued Heard for $50m for implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed . Although she didn’t name him, he claims her allegations impacted his ability to work. She pursued a $100m counterclaim.

The jury found that Heard defamed Depp on all three counts and awarded him $10m in compensatory damages and $5m in punitive damages (capped at $350,000). Heard was awarded $2m in compensatory damages, but no punitive damages.

On Wednesday, the “humbled” actor thanked the jury for giving him his life back and said a new chapter was now beginning for him after six years. Currently playing gigs on a UK tour with Jeff Beck, the actor told fans he was “still in shock”.

In a statement, Heard expressed “disappointment beyond words” and said she was heartbroken, claiming the verdict was a “setback” for women.; She has decided to appeal the verdict and is “unable to pay” the damages.

Show latest update 1654517841 Heard’s sister breaks her silence following verdict Heard’s sister Whitney Henriquez took to Instagram on Sunday to say she is “proud” of the Aquaman actor despite last week’s verdict. “Yesterday, today and tomorrow I will always be proud of you for standing up for yourself, for testifying both here in Virginia and in the UK, and for being the voice of so many who can’t speak to the things that happen behind closed doors,” wrote Henriquez, who had testified during the trial. “We knew that this was going to be an uphill battle and that the cards were stacked against us. But you stood up and spoke out regardless.” The Independent’s Annabel Nugent reports: Megan Sheets 6 June 2022 13:17 1654516800 Depp jokes about severed finger with child outside his latest gig Johnny Depp has joked about his severed finger with crowds outside his gig on Thursday night (2 June). In photos from the evening, Depp can be seen surrounded by fans outside of the venue. Oliver O’Connell 6 June 2022 13:00 1654513200 Heard ‘unable to pay’ the millions in damages to Johnny Depp in defamation trial Amber Heard’s lawyer says that her client will be unable to pay the millions in damages she must hand over to Johnny Depp after a jury determined she defamed her ex-husband in the weeks-long trial. Speaking one day after the verdict was delivered, attorney Elaine Bredehoft told Savannah Guthri while appearing on NBC’s The Today Show that her client is “absolutely not” able to pay the $8.35m in damages that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor won after a jury deliberated for three days following the closely followed, and widely panned, trial. Johanna Chisholm reports: Oliver O’Connell 6 June 2022 12:00 1654509600 Washington Post adds editor’s note to Amber Heard op-ed at centre of trial Following the verdict in the dueling defamation suits filed by Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, the op-ed at the centre of his claim against her has been amended. Read more: Oliver O’Connell 6 June 2022 11:00 1654506000 Amber Heard lawyer says ‘enormous amount of evidence was suppressed’ A lawyer representing Amber Heard in her defamation trial against Johnny Depp has spoken out following the verdict to say that “an enormous amount of evidence was suppressed” during the weeks-long trial. Attorney Elaine Bredehoft appeared on NBC’s Today show on Thursday morning, hours after a jury determined Ms Heard defamed Mr Depp on all three counts in his lawsuit against her regarding a 2018 op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post about being a victim of domestic abuse. Megan Sheets reports: Oliver O’Connell 6 June 2022 10:00 1654502400 Watch: Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard Depp verdict: Actor wins defamation trial as Heard awarded one counterclaim Oliver O’Connell 6 June 2022 09:00 1654498800 Depp lawyer claims Heard defamation trial decision is win for ‘truth and justice’ Johnny Depp‘s lawyer has hailed the outcome of his defamation trial against Amber Heard a win for “truth and justice”. Benjamin Chew was speaking outside a Virginia courthouse after the jury ruled a 2018 article published in The Washington Post by Ms Heard was defamatory. Depp lawyer claims Heard defamation trial decision is win for ‘truth and justice’ Johnny Depp’s lawyer has hailed the outcome of his defamation trial against Amber Heard a win for “truth and justice”.Benjamin Chew was speaking outside a Virginia courthouse after the jury ruled a 2018 article published in The Washington Post by Ms Heard was defamatory.“We are most pleased that the trial has resonated for so many people in the public who value truth and justice,” Mr Chew said. “Now that the jury has reached its conclusive verdict, it’s time to turn the page and look to the future.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Oliver O’Connell 6 June 2022 08:00 1654495200 Watch: Johnny Depp performs on stage at Royal Albert Hall Johnny Depp performs on stage at Royal Albert Hall in second surprise UK gig amid defamation trial Oliver O’Connell 6 June 2022 07:00 1654491600 A trial by TikTok and the death knell for MeToo With both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard resting their cases in the multi-million-dollar defamation trial, it now comes down to the jury to decide the verdict. In a case where both former spouses have leveled serious allegations of domestic violence against one other and where tens of millions of dollars are at stake, social media has increasingly hijacked proceedings. The online obsession spurs a troubling question: Does the verdict really matter? Rachel Sharp reports: Oliver O’Connell 6 June 2022 06:00 1654484400 Depp hired lawyer as consultant after seeing her in Making a Murderer An attorney says Johnny Depp hired her as a legal consultant for his defamation trial against Amber Heard after seeing her in the series Making a Murderer. Oliver O’Connell 6 June 2022 04:00

