Johnny Depp verdict – live: Amber Heard not able to pay $8.35m in damages and will appeal, lawyer says

Depp verdict: Actor wins defamation trial as Heard awarded one counterclaim

The jury in the defamation trial opposing Johnny Depp and Amber Heard reached a verdict on the third day of deliberations, handing a victory to Depp and a partial win to Heard.

Depp sued Heard for $50m for implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Although she didn’t name him, he claims her allegations impacted his ability to work. She pursued a $100m counterclaim.

The jury found that Heard defamed Depp on all three counts and awarded him $10m in compensatory damages and $5m in punitive damages. Heard was awarded $2m in compensatory damages, but no punitive damages.

In closing arguments, Depp’s lawyers asked jurors to “give him his life back” after it was “ruined” by Heard’s domestic abuse allegations. On Wednesday, the “humbled” actor thanked them for doing so and said a new chapter was now beginning for him after six years.

In a statement, Heard expressed “disappointment beyond words” and said she was heartbroken, claiming the verdict was a “setback” for women.

A spokesperson for Heard toldThe New York Times that she has decided to appeal the verdict and Lawyer Elaine Bredehoft said to NBC’s Today show that Heard was “unable to pay” the damages and claimed evidence had been suppressed.

