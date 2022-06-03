Johnny Depp verdict – live: Actor tells fans he’s ‘still in shock’ about win in Amber Heard trial

Depp verdict: Actor wins defamation trial as Heard awarded one counterclaim

Johnny Depp emerged the victor in his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard following three days of deliberations by the jury, which also handed Heard a partial win in her countersuit.

Depp sued Heard for $50m for implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed . Although she didn’t name him, he claims her allegations impacted his ability to work. She pursued a $100m counterclaim.

The jury found that Heard defamed Depp on all three counts and awarded him $10m in compensatory damages and $5m in punitive damages (capped at $350,000). Heard was awarded $2m in compensatory damages, but no punitive damages.

On Wednesday, the “humbled” actor thanked the jury for giving him his life back and said a new chapter was now beginning for him after six years. Currently playing gigs on a UK tour with Jeff Beck, the actor told fans he was “still in shock”.

In a statement, Heard expressed “disappointment beyond words” and said she was heartbroken, claiming the verdict was a “setback” for women.; She has decided to appeal the verdict and is “unable to pay” the damages.

Show latest update 1654265728 Depp jokes about severed finger with child Johnny Depp has joked about his severed finger with crowds outside his gig on Thursday night (2 June). In photos from the evening, Depp can be seen surrounded by fans outside of the venue. Read more: Oliver O’Connell 3 June 2022 15:15 1654264200 Voices: The verdict isn’t surprising. What I saw in the courtroom sickened me Clémence Michallon writes: I reported on this trial over the course of seven weeks. It took over my professional life, and many of my personal conversations. It was a difficult, often grim assignment. Through it all, the cruelty of those who mocked Heard never ceased to amaze me. Oliver O’Connell 3 June 2022 14:50 1654263000 How much do Depp and Amber Heard owe each other? Johnny Depp has prevailed in his $50m (£40m) defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard over accusations of domestic abuse. A seven-person civil jury in Virginia found that Ms Heard defamed the Pirates of the Caribbean and Fantastic Beasts star when she implied he abused her in a 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post. The jury also upheld one of Ms Heard’s three claims in a $100m countersuit against Mr Depp and his lawyer, who had called her original allegations in 2016 an “ambush” and “a hoax”. Neither side got the full amount they wanted. Io Dodds reports: Oliver O’Connell 3 June 2022 14:30 1654261200 Amber Heard should appeal ‘inconsistent’ Johnny Depp verdict, says Lisa Bloom Ms Bloom, whose clients have included Janice Dickinson (in her allegations against Bill Cosby), actor Mischa Barton (in a revenge porn lawsuit), and Harvey Weinstein (for whom Ms Bloom was an early advisor before resigning) spoke to BBC Newsnight following the verdict in the defamation case. Clémence Michallon reports: Oliver O’Connell 3 June 2022 14:00 1654259400 Depp and Heard face uphill battle to rebuild images After an explosive six-week libel trial followed by millions on social media and live TV, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard each face an uphill battle: trying to rebuild their images and careers. Depp already has a head start, with a jury verdict Wednesday largely favoring his narrative, that his ex-wife defamed him by accusing him of abusing her. “Depp has a hill to climb. Heard has a mountain to climb,” said Eric Dezenhall, a crisis mitigator in Washington with no involvement in the case. Oliver O’Connell 3 June 2022 13:30 1654257600 Voices: Depp and Heard won’t hear your view of the trial verdict – but the silent victims will Jess Phillips writes: Abused women are watching while all this goes on. They are learning that their silence is the safest option. Oliver O’Connell 3 June 2022 13:00 1654255800 Washington Post adds editor’s note to Amber Heard’s 2018 op-ed Following the verdict in the dueling defamation suits filed by Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, the op-ed at the centre of his claim against her has been amended. Oliver O’Connell 3 June 2022 12:30 1654252200 Heard ‘unable to pay’ the millions in damages Amber Heard’s lawyer says that her client will be unable to pay the millions in damages she must hand over to Johnny Depp after a jury determined she defamed her ex-husband in the weeks-long trial. Speaking one day after the verdict was delivered, attorney Elaine Bredehoft told Savannah Guthri while appearing on NBC’s The Today Show that her client is “absolutely not” able to pay the $8.35m in damages that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor won after a jury deliberated for three days following the closely followed, and widely panned, trial. Johanna Chisholm reports: Oliver O’Connell 3 June 2022 11:30 1654248600 Each count the Depp-Heard jurors considered As a public figure, Johnny Depp faced a high bar to win his libel lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard. According to seven unanimous jurors, he cleared it. Depp’s victory was not absolute, though. Jurors also concluded that part of Heard’s counterclaim had merits. Here is a look at each count jurors considered: Oliver O’Connell 3 June 2022 10:30 1654246835 Sam Fender’s Johnny Depp pub selfie was a serious misstep in an otherwise glittering career Sam Fender posted a selfie with Johnny Depp mere seconds after the verdict in his trial against ex-wife Amber Heard was announced. Leonie Cooper reports why this move was a serious misstep in Fender’s career. Peony Hirwani 3 June 2022 10:00

Source Link Johnny Depp verdict - live: Actor tells fans he’s ‘still in shock’ about win in Amber Heard trial