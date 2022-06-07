Johnny Depp verdict – live: Actor launches TikTok account following Amber Heard trial win

Depp verdict: Actor wins defamation trial as Heard awarded one counterclaim

Johnny Depp emerged victorious in his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard following three days of deliberations by the jury, which also handed Heard a partial win in her countersuit.

Depp sued Heard for $50m for implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed . Although she didn’t name him, he claims her allegations impacted his ability to work. She pursued a $100m counterclaim.

The jury determined Heard defamed Depp on all three counts and awarded him $10m in compensatory damages and $5m in punitive damages. Heard was awarded $2m compensatory damages.

The “humbled” actor thanked the jury for giving him his life back and said a new chapter was now beginning for him after six years. Currently playing gigs on a UK tour with Jeff Beck, the actor told fans he was “still in shock”.

In a statement, Heard expressed “disappointment beyond words” and said she was heartbroken, claiming the verdict was a “setback” for women. She has decided to appeal the verdict and is “unable to pay” the damages.

In the wake of the verdicts, the stenographer who chronicled the trial has pushed back against accusations she was “biased” toward Depp.

The Pirates of The Caribbean star has also seemed to launch a TikTok account following his win.

Show latest update 1654586100 Amber Heard should appeal ‘inconsistent’ Johnny Depp verdict, says Lisa Bloom Ms Bloom, whose clients have included Janice Dickinson (in her allegations against Bill Cosby), actor Mischa Barton (in a revenge porn lawsuit), and Harvey Weinstein (for whom Ms Bloom was an early advisor before resigning) spoke to BBC Newsnight following the verdict in the defamation case. Clémence Michallon reports: Megan Sheets 7 June 2022 08:15 1654583456 Johnny Depp launches TikTok account amid push for comeback Johnny Depp is now on TikTok. So far, Depp has amassed more than 800k followers on the verified TikTok account @JohnnyDepp. Despite the large following, the Pirates of The Caribbean star is yet to post his first TikTok video. Read more: Peony Hirwani 7 June 2022 07:30 1654578900 Heard’s sister breaks her silence following verdict Heard’s sister Whitney Henriquez took to Instagram on Sunday to say she is “proud” of the Aquaman actor despite last week’s verdict. “Yesterday, today and tomorrow I will always be proud of you for standing up for yourself, for testifying both here in Virginia and in the UK, and for being the voice of so many who can’t speak to the things that happen behind closed doors,” wrote Henriquez, who had testified during the trial. “We knew that this was going to be an uphill battle and that the cards were stacked against us. But you stood up and spoke out regardless.” The Independent’s Annabel Nugent reports: Megan Sheets 7 June 2022 06:15 1654575300 Depp and Jeff Beck splash out $60k on Indian dinner Depp and Jeff Beck racked up a massive bill at an Indian restaurant in Birmingham, following the actor’s defamation trial win. On Sunday (5 June), the pair closed Varanasi restaurant to the public, as they were reportedly joined by 20 other friends to share a meal. According to TMZ, the eatery’s Operations Director Mohammed Hussain said Depp’s final bill was around £50,000 ($60,000) in total. In an Instagram post, the restaurant shared a few photos, along with a caption that read: “The most talked about person on the planet right now joined us for dinner last night!” The Independent’s Inga Parkel reports: Megan Sheets 7 June 2022 05:15 1654571700 Voices: Depp and Heard won’t hear your view of the trial verdict – but the silent victims will Jess Phillips writes: Abused women are watching while all this goes on. They are learning that their silence is the safest option. Megan Sheets 7 June 2022 04:15 1654568100 Snoop Dogg weighs in on Depp v Heard trial The rapper said he had been “busy doing Snoop Dogg” and so did not keep up with the high-profile case, but hoped others could “be better, with or without each other”. Press Association reports: Megan Sheets 7 June 2022 03:15 1654564500 Unlikely cult celebrities of the Depp v Heard trial Fans of the estranged couple exhaustively documented Depp and Heard’s every move and mannerism in court, their attorneys’ arguments, the judge’s interventions and a wealth of colourful witness testimony on TikTok, Instagram and Twitter, carving up what might have amounted to dry legal proceedings into a spectator sport. All of which has raised disapproving eyebrows in some quarters, with concerns expressed that the real issue at the heart of the case, domestic violence , was lost in what has become a bad taste viral soap opera. While those criticisms are more than valid, there is no question that the trial provided an extraordinary spectacle and a cast of unforgettable supporting characters who found themselves unlikely cult celebrities. Megan Sheets 7 June 2022 02:15 1654560900 Trial wristbands on sale for $5,000 on eBay Some spectators who attended the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in Fairfax County, Virginia are now selling their paper wristbands online. Sheriffs at the Fairfax County courthouse distributed wristbands as a crowd control measure at the highly publicised trial, which attracted a large number of vocal Depp fans in particular. Several people who were admitted to the courthouse are now selling those disposable, colour-coded paper wristbands – stamped with their date of entry – on auction websites like eBay for as much as $5,000 (£4,000). Amanda Whiting reports: Megan Sheets 7 June 2022 01:15 1654557300 Trial stenographer denies ‘partying’ with Depp The stenographer who chronicled Depp and Heard’s defamation trial has been dragged into a social media firestorm after footage of her hugging the Pirates actor went viral. In the video, court reporter Judy Bellinger was seen embracing Depp after both sides presented closing arguments on 27 May. Ms Bellinger was forced to defend herself after Heard supporters claimed the footage is proof of bias. The Independent’s Gustaf Kilander reports: Megan Sheets 7 June 2022 00:15 1654553700 Heard lawyer says ‘enormous amount of evidence was suppressed’ in trial A lawyer representing Amber Heard in her defamation trial against Johnny Depp has spoken out following the verdict to say that “an enormous amount of evidence was suppressed” during the weeks-long trial. Attorney Elaine Bredehoft appeared on The Today Show on Thursday morning, hours after a jury determined Ms Heard defamed Mr Depp on all three counts in his lawsuit against her regarding a 2018 op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post about being a victim of domestic abuse. The jury also found in favour of one of three claims in Ms Heard’s countersuit, determining that Mr Depp’s lawyer had called her abuse allegations against her ex-husband a hoax. Megan Sheets reports: Megan Sheets 6 June 2022 23:15

