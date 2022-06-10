Johnny Depp verdict – latest: Actor’s popularity plummeted after Amber Heard trial, poll shows

Johnny Depp’s legal team deny ‘victory lap’ after defamation trial win

Johnny Depp emerged victorious in his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard following three days of deliberations by the jury, which also handed Heard a partial win in her countersuit.

Depp sued Heard for $50m for implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed . Although she didn’t name him, he claims her allegations impacted his ability to work. She pursued a $100m counterclaim.

The jury determined Heard defamed Depp on all three counts and awarded him $10m in compensatory damages and $5m in punitive damages. Heard was awarded $2m compensatory damages.

When interviewed, Depp’s lawyers were asked about the possibility of dropping damages and said the case was never about money, but wouldn’t comment further.

The “humbled” actor thanked the jury for giving him his life back. He is currently playing gigs on a UK tour with Jeff Beck. Despite massive social media backing for Depp during the trial, a new poll suggests his popularity dropped after the verdict.

In a statement, Heard expressed “disappointment beyond words” and said she was heartbroken, claiming the verdict was a “setback” for women. She has decided to appeal the verdict and is “unable to pay” the damages.

Show latest update 1654878282 New data: Johnny Depp’s popularity drops following Amber Heard trial win Johnny Depp’s popularity has fallen among US adults, following his legal victory against ex-wife Amber Heard in a high-profile defamation trial. After six weeks of testimony and three days of deliberation, on 1 June, the jury sided in favour of Depp, finding Heard liable for defamation. Inga Parkels reports: Oliver O’Connell 10 June 2022 17:24 1654876851 Depp’s legal team deny ‘victory lap’ after landmark win against Heard The legal team for Johnny Depp has denied the accusation from a spokesperson for Amber Heard who said the attorneys were taking a “victory lap” by making TV appearances following their client winning a blockbuster defamation case. Attorneys Camile Vasquez and Ben Chew were grilled by Good Morning America host George Stephanopoulos on Wednesday morning in one of their first televised interviews since their client emerged victorious in his defamation case against his ex-wife. Johanna Chisholm reports: Oliver O’Connell 10 June 2022 17:00 1654875441 Donald Trump Jr launches fresh social media attack on Amber Heard During a tense prime-time hearing on Thursday night, the House panel directly blamed former President Donald Trump for the 2021 insurrection, which they said was an “attempted coup”. Mr Trump Jr apparently wasn’t paying attention to what was unfolding at the hearing, as took to Instagram to post an image with the words “believe all women? Really? All of them? That’s the dumbest thing I’ve Amber Heard”. Read more: Oliver O’Connell 10 June 2022 16:37 1654873251 Depp and Heard face uphill battle to rebuild images After an explosive six-week libel trial followed by millions on social media and live TV, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard each face an uphill battle: trying to rebuild their images and careers. Depp already has a head start, with a jury verdict Wednesday largely favoring his narrative, that his ex-wife defamed him by accusing him of abusing her. “Depp has a hill to climb. Heard has a mountain to climb,” said Eric Dezenhall, a crisis mitigator in Washington with no involvement in the case. Oliver O’Connell 10 June 2022 16:00 1654871451 Voices: The Depp and Heard trial has become as divisive as Brexit Victoria Richards writes: “Who do you support?” a friend I haven’t seen for a while asked me on the school run. He’s American, and was asking me about the talking point of 2022: no, not the pandemic, not Partygate, but the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial, of course. And so, I found myself repeating what I’ve been saying all along, when I’ve seen the disgusting memes and reactions on social media – those directed at Heard, who by any objective estimation has been through living hell, and the comments hurled at those who have written critically of the differing treatment meted out for Johnny “roses thrown in his path, crowds waving, people taking their babies to wait outside court for him” Depp – that the world has become strangely split and divided. Read more: Oliver O’Connell 10 June 2022 15:30 1654869600 Emma Thompson says Depp v Heard trial will not ‘derail’ MeToo movement Oscar winner Emma Thompson opened up about her views on the Depp v Heard case during a recent appearance on BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour, addressing the fear expressed by some that Depp’s victory could lead women to stay silent on allegations of abuse. Thompson urged listeners to note that the case was not “representative” of MeToo. Asked whether the trial signalled the end of the MeToo movement, Thompson replied: “One of the things that’s very difficult to do is judge an issue like the MeToo issue brings to the fore when you’re dealing with very, very famous people. It’s a whole other thing. “So actually one of the great issues to do with that case is fame… and how people who are famous are treated differently and viewed differently.” The Independent’s Annabel Nugent reports: Megan Sheets 10 June 2022 15:00 1654866000 What are Amber Heard’s options to appeal Johnny Depp verdict Heard’s attorney Elaine Bredehoft has said her client will appeal the verdict, which largely favoured Depp. The Independent’s Clémence Michallon spoke to three attorneys about Heard’s potential avenues. Megan Sheets 10 June 2022 14:00 1654862400 Voices: Amber Heard didn’t ask for any of this — but the verdict will change her life Kathleen N Walsh writes: There’s a fair argument to be made that no matter which way the jury went in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation case, Heard — and domestic abuse survivors at large — had already lost. Certainly, the weeks and weeks of social media abuse, the humiliation, and the relived trauma Heard endured throughout this highly public trial would be enough on its own to have a chilling effect on future domestic abuse survivors. But the verdict still matters. And it especially matters because Heard never asked for any of this: Lest we forget, Depp sued her. Read more: Megan Sheets 10 June 2022 13:00 1654861501 ‘It’s so hard to talk when no one will hear’: Johnny Depp releases new song about pitfalls of fame Johnny Depp has released a new song about the pitfalls of fame. The track, which is called “This is a Song for Miss Hedy Lamarr”, is performed with Jeff Beck and taken from the duo’s forthcoming joint album, 18, which will be released on 15 July. Ostensibly singing about Forties film star Lamarr, the lyrics of the first verse go: “Erased by the same world who made her a star… The light of her being, her exotic allure / Was torn at the seams for daring to dream / It’s so hard to speak when you’re frozen in scream… Feels like a dream, but it’s life and it’s death.” In the chorus, Depp sings: ​“I don’t believe, I can’t believe, I won’t believe humans any more.” At another point, he laments: “It’s so hard to talk when no one will hear, and everyone stares as you quiver in fear.” Depp and Beck have been playing across the UK in recent weeks, with Depp missing the last day of his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard for a gig. Ellie Harrison reports: Peony Hirwani 10 June 2022 12:45 1654858800 Unlikely cult celebrities of Johnny Depp v Amber Heard Fans of the estranged couple exhaustively documented the plaintiff and defendant’s every move and mannerism in court, their attorneys’ arguments, the judge’s interventions and a wealth of colourful witness testimony on TikTok, Instagram and Twitter, carving up what might have amounted to dry legal proceedings into a spectator sport. All of which has raised disapproving eyebrows in some quarters, with concerns expressed that the real issue at the heart of the case, domestic violence , was lost in what has become a bad taste viral soap opera. While those criticisms are more than valid, there is no question that the trial provided an extraordinary spectacle and a cast of unforgettable supporting characters who found themselves unlikely cult celebrities. Megan Sheets 10 June 2022 12:00

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Johnny Depp verdict - latest: Actor’s popularity plummeted after Amber Heard trial, poll shows