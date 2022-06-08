Johnny Depp verdict – latest: Actor shares video message with fans as Amber Heard appeal deadline looms

Depp verdict: Actor wins defamation trial as Heard awarded one counterclaim
Johnny Depp emerged victorious in his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard following three days of deliberations by the jury, which also handed Heard a partial win in her countersuit.
Depp sued Heard for $50m for implying he abused her in a 2018Washington Post op-ed. Although she didn’t name him, he claims her allegations impacted his ability to work. She pursued a $100m counterclaim.
The jury determined Heard defamed Depp on all three counts and awarded him $10m in compensatory damages and $5m in punitive damages. Heard was awarded $2m compensatory damages.
The “humbled” actor thanked the jury for giving him his life back. He is currently playing gigs on a UK tour with Jeff Beck, where the actor told fans he was “still in shock”. The Pirates of The Caribbean star has also launched a TikTok account following his win and thanked his supporters.
In a statement, Heard expressed “disappointment beyond words” and said she was heartbroken, claiming the verdict was a “setback” for women. She has decided to appeal the verdict and is “unable to pay” the damages. Celebrities who have spoken up in her defence have been bombarded with negative comments by Depp fans.
Heard lawyer says ‘enormous amount of evidence was suppressed’ in trial
A lawyer representing Amber Heard in her defamation trial against Johnny Depp has spoken out following the verdict to say that “an enormous amount of evidence was suppressed” during the weeks-long trial.
Attorney Elaine Bredehoft appeared on The Today Show on Thursday morning, hours after a jury determined Ms Heard defamed Mr Depp on all three counts in his lawsuit against her regarding a 2018 op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post about being a victim of domestic abuse.
The jury also found in favour of one of three claims in Ms Heard’s countersuit, determining that Mr Depp’s lawyer had called her abuse allegations against her ex-husband a hoax.
Megan Sheets reports:
Heard ‘unable to pay’ the millions in damages
Amber Heard’s lawyer says that her client will be unable to pay the millions in damages she must hand over to Johnny Depp after a jury determined she defamed her ex-husband in the weeks-long trial.
Speaking one day after the verdict was delivered, attorney Elaine Bredehoft told Savannah Guthri while appearing on NBC’s The Today Show that her client is “absolutely not” able to pay the $8.35m in damages that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor won after a jury deliberated for three days following the closely followed, and widely panned, trial.
Johanna Chisholm reports:
Celebrities inundated by Johnny Depp fans after showing support for Amber Heard
Among those targetted online are actors Mia Farrow and Edward Norton.
How much do Depp and Amber Heard owe each other?
Depp prevailed in his $50m (£40m) defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard over accusations of domestic abuse last week.
A seven-person civil jury in Virginia found that Ms Heard defamed the Pirates of the Caribbean and Fantastic Beasts star when she implied he abused her in a 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post.
The jury also upheld one of Ms Heard’s three claims in a $100m countersuit against Mr Depp and his lawyer, who had called her original allegations in 2016 an “ambush” and “a hoax”.
Neither side got the full amount they wanted.
Io Dodds reports:
Heard’s sister breaks her silence following verdict
Heard’s sister Whitney Henriquez took to Instagram on Sunday to say she is “proud” of the Aquaman actor despite last week’s verdict.
“Yesterday, today and tomorrow I will always be proud of you for standing up for yourself, for testifying both here in Virginia and in the UK, and for being the voice of so many who can’t speak to the things that happen behind closed doors,” wrote Henriquez, who had testified during the trial.
“We knew that this was going to be an uphill battle and that the cards were stacked against us. But you stood up and spoke out regardless.”
The Independent’s Annabel Nugent reports:
Heard’s options to appeal: Evidentiary issues
Speaking to Clémence Michallon about appeal options, Jesse Weber, a host and attorney at the Law & Crime network, pointed to statements made by Heard attorney Elaine Bredehoft in interviews after the trial in seeking to outline possible strategies for Ms Heard’s legal team.
“The arguments on appeal are focused on what Heard believes are incorrect legal rulings by the judge. That is why making objections and motions during the course of the trial is so important to preserve these issues for appeal,” he said.
“Based on Elaine Bredehoft’s comments after the verdict, it seems they will be focusing on evidence that was ‘suppressed’ at trial, such as medical records, and perhaps arguing prejudicial evidence from [Mr Depp] was allowed to be introduced. It also seems [Ms Heard’s team] took issue with the fact that the UK ruling, where a judge found multiple instances of abuse by [Mr Depp], could not be presented to the jury.”
Mr Depp sued The Sun’s publishing company in 2018 over a headline which had called him a “wife beater”. A judge ruled against him in the UK case in 2020.
Ms Heard’s attorneys “could also argue there were problems with the jury instructions/jury form,” Mr Weber added.
Depp and Jeff Beck splash out $60k on Indian dinner
Depp and Jeff Beck racked up a massive bill at an Indian restaurant in Birmingham, following the actor’s defamation trial win.
On Sunday (5 June), the pair closed Varanasi restaurant to the public, as they were reportedly joined by 20 other friends to share a meal.
According to TMZ, the eatery’s Operations Director Mohammed Hussain said Depp’s final bill was around £50,000 ($60,000) in total.
In an Instagram post, the restaurant shared a few photos, along with a caption that read: “The most talked about person on the planet right now joined us for dinner last night!”
The Independent’s Inga Parkel reports:
Will Johnny Depp return to Pirates franchise after winning defamation trial?
In late 2019, it was announced that Disney would be moving forward in developing a script for a Pirates of the Caribbean reboot.
At the time, it hadn’t formally been announced whether Johnny Depp would be attached to the new project.
Here’s what we know about the future of the franchise:
Fan sparks debate by giving herself tattoo of Depp’s lawyer
A woman has drawn mixed reactions online after she gave herself a tattoo of Depp’s lawyer, Camille Vasquez.
Throughout the six-week trial, Vasquez became one of the most well-known figures on the case. She’s since gained massive attention online and has been celebrated on Twitter and Instagram. Rumours also sparked that she has been dating Depp, which Vasquez laughed at and declined to answer further.
In a recent video shared to TikTok, Jazzmyn Wollfe, documented how she gave herself “a Camille Vasquez tattoo”. She first showed a silhouette of the lawyer, drawn on a piece of paper, who was standing in front of a microphone. Below the portrait, Wollfe wrote, “OBJECTION”.
The Independent’s Amber Raiken reports:
Johnny Depp v Amber Heard jurors ‘fell asleep’ during testimony, stenographer says
A court stenographer from the defamation trial involving Johnny Depp and Amber Heard claimed jury members kept falling asleep during the entire six-week-long proceedings.
In a new interview with the Law & Crime Network on Monday (6 June), stenographer Judy Bellinger claimed a few jurors fell asleep at multiple points during the trial.
“There were a few jurors who were dozing off,” she said. “And it was tough. There were a lot of video depositions, and they would just sit there, and all of a sudden I’d see their head drop.”
Ms Bellinger also claimed that the juror who ended up paying the most attention was “unfortunately” not involved in the final verdict.
Read more:
Source Link Johnny Depp verdict - latest: Actor shares video message with fans as Amber Heard appeal deadline looms