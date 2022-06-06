Johnny Depp v Amber Heard stenographer denies ‘partying’ with Pirates actor as critics accuse her of bias

The stenographer in the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has pushed back on allegations of bias after she was seen hugging Mr Depp on the last day of the proceedings.

Judy Bellinger was filmed embracing Mr Depp on Friday 27 May in footage shared across social media. Heard fans claim that this shows that Ms Heard didn’t get a fair trial, suggesting that the behaviour showed that the stenographer wasn’t impartial during the proceedings. The verdict was handed down five days after Ms Bellinger was seen interacting with the Depp team. Ms Bellinger has denied that she was “partying” with Mr Depp.

Mr Depp won the trial against Ms Heard, which was prompted by a 2018 Washington Post op-ed bearing her name. Ms Bellinger works for the private firm Planet Depos, which was hired by Mr Depp’s and Ms Heard’s legal teams to record everything that was said during the proceedings.

