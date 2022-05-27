Johnny Depp v Amber Heard judge and staff applauded in court as jury sent out to deliberate

The judge and court staff who have sat through six weeks of testimony in the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard received a round of applause as the jury finally began deliberations in the case.

The courtroom in Fairfax County Court in Virginia witnessed a rare moment of lightheartedness – and agreement between the legal teams for the former spouses – on Friday afternoon as they showed their thanks to Judge Penney Azcarate.

After sending the jury out to deliberate on the multi-million-dollar case, Judge Azcarate thanked Mr Depp’s and Ms Heard’s attorneys for their “professionalism” and all the court staff for their work during the high-profile trial.

“I just want to thank all of you for the professionalism and your hard work during this case,” she said.

“It’s much easier being a judge when you have excellent trial attorneys in front of you it does make it easier.

“And I also want to thank the attorneys and litigants for the kindness and the great demeanour you have shown my staff.

“And the courthouse staff and the deputies in the sheriff’s department, I really appreciate it. It means a great deal to me.”

She added of the court stenographer: “And I also appreciate Judy because she is a rock star.”

The courtroom erupted in laughter at this last comment and people started clapping, to which Judge Azcarate smiled: “Well that’s a first.”

Ms Heard’s attorney Elaine Bredehoft then responded by thanking the judge for her work on the case.

The court erupted in laughter once again as Mr Depp’s attorney Ben Chew went to agree with Ms Bredehoft but accidentally slipped up, saying we “respectfully disagree”.

“That is one thing that Miss Bredehoft and we respectfully disag-agree, completely agree!” he said.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Johnny Depp v Amber Heard judge and staff applauded in court as jury sent out to deliberate