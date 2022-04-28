Johnny Depp trial: Witness vapes and appears to drive off as he gives testimony

Posted on April 28, 2022 0

Johnny Depp chuckled as a witness appeared to vape and drive off while giving testimony in his defamation trial.

The pre-taped deposition of Alejandro Romero, a front desk attendant at the building where Mr Depp lived with Amber Heard, was shown to court on Wednesday (27 April).

In the video, recorded in January last year, Mr Romero answers a number of questions from inside a car, but also appears to vape and drive off.

As he speaks, Mr Depp can be seen laughing in his seat.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Johnny Depp trial: Witness vapes and appears to drive off as he gives testimony