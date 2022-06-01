Johnny Depp trial verdict: How much money in damages do actor and Amber Heard owe each other?

Johnny Depp has prevailed in his $50m (£40m) defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard over accusations of domestic abuse.

A seven-person civil jury in Virginia found that Ms Heard defamed the Pirates of the Caribbean and Fantastic Beasts star when she implied he abused her in a 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post.

The jury also upheld one of Ms Heard’s three claims in a $100m countersuit against Mr Depp and his lawyer, who had called her original allegations in 2016 an “ambush, a hoax”.

Neither side, however, got the full amount of damages they were seeking.

How much money were Depp and Heard awarded?

Depp was awarded compensatory damages of $10m and punitive damages of $5m by the jury, compared to the $50 million sought by his lawyers.

Ms Heard was awarded compensatory damages of $2m and no punitive damages, compared to the $100m requested by her countersuit.

Since Virginia law limits punitive damages to $350,000, the actress and women’s rights activist is liable to pay Mr Depp a total of $10.35m.

Altogether, that leaves Mr Depp with $8.35m from the trial, although it is unclear who will be ordered to pay whose legal costs.

Neither party’s damages can be avoided due to bankruptcy, which Mr Depp reportedly came close to in 2009.

Johnny Depp

Why were the damages so high?

The amount awarded to Mr Depp reflects the jury’s decision that Ms Heard acted with a degree of “actual malice” or with reckless disregard for the truth when she wrote her op-ed and “republished” it by retweeting it on Twitter.

The op-ed did not name Mr Depp, but Ms Heard had already publicly accused him of domestic violence two years earlier.

Hence, lawyers for Mr Depp argued that she was clearly referencing him when she wrote: “Two years ago, I became a public figure representing domestic abuse, and I felt the full force of our culture’s wrath…. I had the rare vantage point of seeing, in real time, how institutions protect men accused of abuse.”

Dan Abrams, founder of the trial news network Law and Crime, described the result as “a real surprise” and “a total loss for Amber Heard”, arguing that the $2m awarded to her was “really a token win”.

He said: “It seems to me that the takeaway from this case is, these jurors believed Johnny Depp and they didn’t believe Amber Heard. I dont think there is any other way to interpret all of these verdicts together.”

The verdict stood in contrast with another, similar case in the UK, in which Mr Depp unsuccessfully sued The Sun for calling him a “wife beater”.

Even though British defamation law is traditionally kinder to the aggrieved party than in the US, a judge found that the newspaper had proved its article was “substantially true” and that 12 of the 14 alleged incidents of domestic violence had indeed occurred.

A spokesperson for Ms Heard told The New York Times that she plans to appeal the result.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Johnny Depp trial verdict: How much money in damages do actor and Amber Heard owe each other?