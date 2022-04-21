Johnny Depp trial shown messages he scrawled in blood and paint after severing finger in ‘vodka bottle fight’

The court in the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has been shown messages and “reminders” Mr Depp scrawled in blood and paint after severing his finger in a fight during which he claims Ms Heard threw two vodka bottles at him.

The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.

