Johnny Depp trial: Piers Morgan calls Amber Heard and Depp ‘supreme narcissists’ amid ongoing legal battle

Piers Morgan has described Johnny Depp and Amber Heard as “supreme narccicists” amid the couple’s ongoing high-profile legal battle.

A multi-million-dollar defamation lawsuit is currently playing out in a Virginia courtroom, after Depp claimed a 2018 article written by Heard in The Washington Post – in which she spoke about domestic violence towards women – implied Depp, her ex-husband, was an abuser.

Although Heard did not identify the actor in the piece, lawyers for Depp claim Heard’s allegations have damaged his career.

Depp previously lost a defamation case in the UK against The Sun, after he was described in print as a “wife beater”.

In an opinion column for the New York Post, Morgan wrote: “I can honestly say that the number of f***s I give about this shamelessly deluded and self-obsessed pair of whiny wastrels could be written on the back of Mycoplasma genitalium, the planet’s smallest living organism.”

Later in the piece, he wrote: “Depp and Heard hate each other with a passion that makes Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt look like an ad for loving harmony. At the heart of this hatred lies one indisputable fact: They’re both supreme narcissists.”

The divisive ex-Good Morning Britain host accused the pair of “playing the victim at a time when there are millions of real victims suffering from war, a killer virus, and crippling rises in the cost of living”.

You can follow live updates on the Johnny Depp legal battle here.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Johnny Depp trial: Piers Morgan calls Amber Heard and Depp ‘supreme narcissists’ amid ongoing legal battle