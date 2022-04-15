Johnny Depp trial – live: Witness ejected from court as Amber Heard called ‘scum’ in ex’s texts

Watch live as testimony continues for Johnny Depp defamation case against Amber Heard

The trial for Johnny Depp’s defamation lawsuit against former wife, Amber Heard, has adjourned until Monday after a third day of testimony in Virginia.

On Thursday, witness Gina Deuters, a friend of Depp’s, had her testimony struck from the record and was dismissed after admitting she had seen clips of the trial online. Instead video evidence from Dr David Kipper who treated the actor for addiction was played.

Earlier, recorded depositions were shown from Heard’s former assistant Kate James, and the couple’s marriage counsellor Dr Laurel Anderson who detailed their “mutual abuse”.

Depp claims a 2018 article about domestic violence towards women, written by Heard, implied he was an abuser during their relationship. Although she did not name him, lawyers claim her allegations have made it difficult for the actor to land movie roles.

He is asking for $50m (£38.2m) in damages during the trial in Fairfax County’s district courthouse. Heard has filed a counterclaim against Depp for nuisance.

Depp has previously lost a defamation case in the UK againstThe Sun about the same article by Heard.

Show latest update 1650010500 How we got here: Depp and Heard – a timeline of their relationship As Depp’s $50m defamation lawsuit gets underway in Virginia, Clémence Michallon looks at the former couple’s history, together and apart. Oliver O’Connell 15 April 2022 09:15 1650007800 Piers Morgan calls Heard and Depp ‘supreme narcissists’ In an opinion column for the New York Post, Morgan wrote: “I can honestly say that the number of f***s I give about this shamelessly deluded and self-obsessed pair of whiny wastrels could be written on the back of Mycoplasma genitalium, the planet’s smallest living organism.” Louis Chilton has the story. Oliver O’Connell 15 April 2022 08:30 1650002400 Depp’s sister says family was ‘devastated’ with the marriage Johnny Depp’s sister says Amber Heard called him “old and fat” and that the actor’s family was “devastated” at his marriage to her. Christi Dembrowski made the claims as she took the stand as the first witness in the multi-million dollar defamation trial in Virginia. Graeme Massie reports. Oliver O’Connell 15 April 2022 07:00 1649999700 Depp smirks as court hears he’s obsessed with Elon Musk The actor appeared to stifle a laugh during opening statements in the case, when Ms Heard’s lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft, told the civil jury of 11 people that “Johny Depp is obsessed with Elon Musk”. Graeme Massie reports. Oliver O’Connell 15 April 2022 06:15 1649997000 Opening statement: Heard accuses Depp of sexual assault with liquor bottle Explosive new allegations have been made by Amber Heard about her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, during the opening arguments of his $50m defamation trial. Ms Heard’s attorney, Elaine Bredehoft, claimed that Mr Depp sexually assaulted Heard using a liquor bottle during a black-out drunk episode. Mr Depp was visibly skeptical as Ms Bredehoft made the claims, and shook his head “no” after her comments. Graig Graziosi reports. Oliver O’Connell 15 April 2022 05:30 1649994300 Opening statement: Depp team says Heard is compulsive liar The legal team representing Johnny Depp in the defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard has made their opening statements, with Mr Depp’s attorneys painting Ms Heard as a compulsive and chronic liar who used the allegations she made against the actor as a means to advance her own career. They claimed she wanted to portray herself as a heroic survivor of abuse. The attorneys also noted Mr Depp’s drug and alcohol use, but argued that a substance abuse problem does not prove that he ever hurt Ms Heard. Graig Graziosi reports. Oliver O’Connell 15 April 2022 04:45 1649991600 ICYMI: Fans, stars, and a flurry of questions as trial opens in Virginia Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were both present for the first day of the defamation case opposing them in Virginia, Clémence Michallon reports from Fairfax. Oliver O’Connell 15 April 2022 04:00 1649988900 The Viper Room: End of an era As Johnny Depp appeared in court in Virginia this week, The Viper Room, his former nightclub where Tom Petty played, the Pussycat Dolls were born, and River Phoenix died, is soon to be demolished. Kevin E G Perry takes a look at the infamous venue’s storied past. Oliver O’Connell 15 April 2022 03:15 1649986200 Depp and Heard: How we got here Oliver O’Connell 15 April 2022 02:30 1649983500 Amber Heard’s former assistant Kate James testified on Thursday (14 April) in the defamation case opposing Johnny Depp and Heard in Virginia and was asked about a text allegedly sent by Depp to her in August 2016. Clémence Michallon reports on what was said about Heard. Oliver O’Connell 15 April 2022 01:45

