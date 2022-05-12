Johnny Depp trial – live: Pirates actor will return to stand as Amber Heard’s sister and Ellen Barkin testify

Tears, sex scenes and James Franco: Depp v Heard trial continues

WARNING: This article contains allegations of physical and sexual violence that some readers may find distressing.

Court proceedings in the defamation trial opposing Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will be on hiatus this week. Judge Penney Azcarate is attending a conference and informed both parties and the jury of the break at the start of the trial.

Heard is being sued by Depp for $50m for implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Although she didn’t name him, he claims her allegations impacted his ability to work.

At the end of last week, both sides issued statements of confidence in how proceedings are going.

Heard will continue giving testimony on 16 May. She has already spoken extensively about her troubled relationship with Depp and detailed alleged physical fights. The court heard a harrowing account of an alleged sexual assault on Heard during a brutal and bloody altercation in Australia in 2015.

According to reporting by Law & Crime, Depp will also be called back to the witness stand as part of Heard’s case. The jury will also hear from Whitney Henriquez, Heard’s sister, and actor Ellen Barkin, with whom Depp had a brief relationship in the 1990s.

Show latest update 1652326223 Most explosive moments so far in star-studded defamation trial Testimony has thus far painted a captivating and disturbing portrait of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s doomed marriage, laying bare their violent fights, drug use, and vicious words to each other. Here are some of the biggest moments so far: Most explosive trial moments so far from Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial Over weeks of testimony, jury has heard from string of witnesses including couple’s former marriage counselor, their friends and Depp himself. Testimony has painted captivating and disturbing portrait of actors’ doomed marriage, laying bare violent fights, drug use and vicious words to each other. Here are some of most dramatic moments so far Oliver O’Connell 12 May 2022 04:30 1652322623 Amber Heard says Johnny Depp grilled her about sex scene with James Franco During testimony, she was asked about an incident she alleges occurred on a private flight in 2014. At the time, Ms Heard had been cast to star alongside Mr Franco in The Adderall Diaries, a thriller that was ultimately released in 2016. “He was mad at me for taking the job with James Franco,” Ms Heard said. “He hated, hated James Franco and was already accusing me of secretly having a thing with him in my past, since we had done [the 2008 movie] Pineapple Express together.” Oliver O’Connell 12 May 2022 03:30 1652319023 What does Johnny Depp need to prove to win his case against Amber Heard? Here is what you need to know about the case moving forward: Oliver O’Connell 12 May 2022 02:30 1652315423 The unbearable memeification of the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial Clémence Michallon writes: It’s a messed-up world out there. We’re all aware of course, but every once in a while we receive a reminder of the messed-upness of things so spectacular it cannot be shrugged off. A recent example is the memeification of the Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial. The Johnny Depp v Amber Heard memes have got to stop Even when I traveled to the courthouse in the opening days of the trial, I didn’t think I’d see TikToks deconstructing Heard’s every movement or fawning over Depp’s hand gestures, or memes circulating on Twitter about domestic violence Oliver O’Connell 12 May 2022 01:30 1652311823 Amber Heard’s testimony so far: Sexual assault allegations, physical violence, and a stifled career WARNING: This article contains allegations of physical and sexual violence that some readers may find distressing. Amber Heard has testified two days in a row in the defamation trial between her and her ex-husband Johnny Depp. Ms Heard took the stand on Wednesday (4 May) after being called as a witness by her own team, and returned to the stand on Thursday (5 May). She will be cross-examined by Mr Depp’s legal team later on. During her first afternoon of testimony, she provided some background on her and Mr Depp’s relationship, recounting how they met, how they fell in love, and sharing several allegations of physical abuse, as well as an allegation of sexual assault. Ms Heard’s second day of testimony included more accounts of the physical and verbal violence she alleges Mr Depp subjected her to, and another sexual assault allegation. Here is what we’ve learned from Ms Heard’s testimony so far: Oliver O’Connell 12 May 2022 00:30 1652308223 Depp lost $40m after publication of Heard op-ed, forensic accountant testifies Johnny Depp lost $40m after the publication of Amber Heard’s op-ed, a forensic accountant testified shortly before Mr Depp’s legal team rested their case. Forensic accountant Michael Spindler told the court on Tuesday that he was tasked for this case with reviewing Mr Depp’s lost earnings. He analysed the time between 18 December 2018, when Ms Heard’s op-ed was published, and 31 October 2020. Oliver O’Connell 11 May 2022 23:30 1652304623 Amber Heard did not borrow lines from The Talented Mr Ripley After the Aquaman actor delivered her second day of testimony at the ongoing trial on Thursday (5 May), she was accused of taking lines verbatim from director Anthony Minghella’s critically acclaimed film. One popular social media claim alleged that Heard’s beginning statement borrowed the plot of the 1999 psychological thriller, which stars Jude Law, Matt Damon, Gwyneth Paltrow and Cate Blanchett. Oliver O’Connell 11 May 2022 22:30 1652301923 Voices: What have we learnt from #MeToo? Johnny Depp v Amber Heard holds the answer Oliver O’Connell 11 May 2022 21:45 1652299223 Why is the trial on a break? Having begun on 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019, the trial is will resume on 16 May at 9am. Judge Penney Azcarate informed both sides and the jury at the start of the trial that she had a scheduling conflict due to a conference this week. Oliver O’Connell 11 May 2022 21:00 1652296523 Differing accounts of relationship leave little room for middle ground Oliver O’Connell 11 May 2022 20:15

