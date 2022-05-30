Johnny Depp trial – live: Jury begins deliberation in Amber Heard defamation case

Depp lawyer accuses Heard of faking tears in ‘performance of her life’

Closing arguments have concluded in Amber Heard’s defamation trial in the case brought against her by ex-husband Johnny Depp. The jury is now deliberating on the six weeks of testimony but has been sent home for the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Heard is being sued by Depp for $50m for implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Although she didn’t name him, he claims her allegations impacted his ability to work. She is pursuing a counterclaim of $100m.

In Depp’s closing argument, his lawyers asked jurors to “give him his life back” after he claims it was “ruined” by Heard’s allegations of domestic abuse. They alleged Heard would rather be in a fight than let the actor leave, called her claims an act of profound cruelty to true survivors, and said that she gave the performance of her life on the stand.

Heard lawyer said a ruling in favour of Depp would make jurors an “accomplice” to his abuse and to his “campaign of global humiliation”, and called out the actor for “laughing” and “snide comments” during closing, adding he engaged in “victim-blaming at its most disgusting”.

Show latest update 1653883140 Heard’s team accuses Depp of trying to get her fired from Aquaman The actor returned to the witness stand on Wednesday (25 May) to give more testimony in his multi-million dollar defamation trial against ex-wife Heard. He was called back for his own team’s rebuttal. During his testimony, Depp was challenged as to whether he attempted to get Heard fired from the Warner Brothers superhero movie. Read more: Oliver O’Connell 30 May 2022 04:59 1653868800 What happens next and what are the possible verdicts? Divorced Hollywood actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have reached the close of their acrimonious defamation trial in Virginia, which has created headlines across the world over six weeks and seen fans closely following proceedings on TikTok and Instagram and treating the case like a spectator sport, micro-analysing the evidence and cheering on their preferred side. What happens next? Oliver O’Connell 30 May 2022 01:00 1653861600 Heard spars with Johnny Depp attorney when grilled about Kate Moss Ms Heard returned to the stand as the last witness for her rebuttal on Thursday and spoke of the toll the trial has taken on her as she was “harassed, humiliated and threatened” on a daily basis by Mr Depp’s fans. She then faced an intense cross-examination from Mr Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez, who began cross-examination by asserting that the trial has been hard because her “lies have been exposed to the world multiple times, right?” Read more: Oliver O’Connell 29 May 2022 23:00 1653856200 Heard begs Johnny Depp ‘leave me alone’ claiming daily death threats over trial Amber Heard has returned to the stand as part of her legal team’s rebuttal in the multi-million dollar lawsuit brought against the actor by ex-husband Johnny Depp. Asked how she’s been affected by the Depp-Waldman statements at the centre of her counterclaim, Ms Heard on Thursday (26 May) said: “I am harassed, humiliated, threatened, every single day.” Read more: Oliver O’Connell 29 May 2022 21:30 1653850800 Former TMZ employee snaps back at Heard lawyer A former TMZ employee testifying for Johnny Depp in his defamation trial against Amber Heard offered a scathing response when her lawyer suggested he was looking for his “15 minutes of fame”. Morgan Tremaine appeared as a witness for the Pirates of the Carribbean actor on Wednesday in Fairfax, Virginia. Oliver O’Connell 29 May 2022 20:00 1653845400 RECAP: Depp’s testimony on Heard Depp’s testimony on Heard, which spanned three and a half days in April, centred around his claim that she was the abuser, not him. He described how they fell in love quickly after meeting on the set of The Rum Diary before everything went downhill. Below are the key revelations from his testimony: Oliver O’Connell 29 May 2022 18:30 1653840000 RECAP: Heard’s testimony on Depp Heard gave her account of her tumultuous relationship with Mr Depp over several days of testimony earlier this month. She began by providing background how they met and they fell in love, before sharing several allegations of physical abuse and sexual assault. Below are the key revelations from her testimony: Oliver O’Connell 29 May 2022 17:00 1653834600 Inside the sea of devoted fans camped out at the Depp v Heard trial Yvonne Deboer booked a whole year off work to support Johnny Depp. The travel agent and self-proclaimed “number one fan” left behind her life in Los Angeles to come to Fairfax, Virginia, for the entirety of the actor’s defamation trial. For the last six weeks, she has spent every day inside the courtroom watching the case unfold and every night camped outside the courthouse to snap up one of the limited spaces in the public gallery the next morning. Ms Doboer is one of hundreds of fans who have devoted more than a month to being at the trial. Below, The Independent’s Rachel Sharp speaks to many of them outside the courthouse about why they came: Oliver O’Connell 29 May 2022 15:30 1653829200 Explained: The fight where Johnny Depp’s finger was severed Over six weeks of explosive testimony in the trial opposing Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, one especially gruelling fight has captured prominence in the case. What’s become known as the “severed finger incident” unfolded in March 2015 when the couple were staying in Australia while Depp filmed the fifth instalment of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Depp and Heard each shared their own accounts of the events that led to Depp losing the tip of his finger; with him alleging that it was cut when Ms Heard threw a vodka bottle at him. Ms Heard said she was not awake when the injury occurred and claimed that Depp assaulted her with a vodka bottle the same night. Attorneys for both actors brought in their own medical experts to testify about the injury and what could have caused it, while witnesses for Depp described efforts to locate the tip of the finger. The jury was also shown countless grueling photos of Depp’s wound as well as messages he wrote in blood and paint on the walls that night. Whether jurors choose to believe Mr Depp or Ms Heard’s account of the fight is likely to have huge implications on the outcome of the case in which both stars claim they were victimised by the other. The Independent’s Megan Sheets explains the evidence at play: Oliver O’Connell 29 May 2022 14:00 1653822000 Explainer: How did this trial come about? As the verdict looms, here’s everything to know about the case: Oliver O’Connell 29 May 2022 12:00

