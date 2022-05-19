Johnny Depp trial – live: Amber Heard’s sister recalls getting hit during couple’s fight

Security video shows James Franco visiting Amber Heard at penthouse
WARNING: This live blog contains allegations of physical and sexual violence that some readers may find distressing.
Following the testimony and cross-examination of Amber Heard, the court has heard from witnesses in her defence in the defamation trial against her brought by ex-husband Johnny Depp.
Heard is being sued by Depp for $50m for implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Although she didn’t name him, he claims her allegations impacted his ability to work.
Today, in a pre-recorded deposition, Heard’s former friend Raquel Pennington testified seeing Heard’s injuries after a December 2015 fight with Depp, and intervening in a separate 2016 altercation at the penthouses in which they lived shortly before Heard filed for divorce. She says she feared for her friend’s safety. Josh Drew, Ms Pennington’s ex, was there that night and detailed damage to the penthouses and Depp screaming in his face.
Heard’s sister told the jury of Depp’s drug and alcohol use and separate incidents involving holding a dog out of a car window and hurling clothes racks down the stairs during a row. The court also heard from friend Elizabeth Marz, and Heard’s acting coach and makeup artist.
Friend recalls Johnny Depp ‘screaming spitting and cursing’ at him
Johnny Depp was allegedly “screaming, cursing and spitting” at a former friend on the last night that he allegedly violently abused Amber Heard, according to damning courtroom testimony.
In it, Mr Drew claimed that Mr Depp smashed a bottle against the door to his apartment and burst in, got up close in his face in an “aggressive” way and was “screaming, cursing, spitting in my face”.
Depp fans called out for ‘harassing’ Lily-Rose Depp
Heard’s sister says Depp asked her to sign NDA after he hit her and trashed closet
Amber Heard’s sister has claimed that Johnny Depp asked her to sign a non-disclosure agreement after he allegedly hit her during a violent attack on the Aquaman actress.
Whitney Henriquez testified in court in Fairfax, Virginia, on Wednesday about an incident where her former brother-in-law allegedly struck her in the back, hurled a Red Bull can at a friend, grabbed Ms Heard by the hair and hit her before trashing Ms Heard’s closet.
Depp cackled as he held dog out car window and threatened to put it in microwave, court hears
Johnny Depp dangled his dog out of the window of a moving car and joked about putting it in a microwave after he became angry with Amber Heard over a painting from her former partner, according to bombshell courtroom testimony.
Heard’s friend claims Depp said he could ‘punch her in the face’ after they were married
Johnny Depp said he would be able to “punch her in the face” once they were married according to bombshell testimony from Amber Heard’s friend during the former couple’s high-stakes defamation trial in Fairfax, Virginia.
In pre-recorded testimony played to the court on Tuesday, Ms Heard’s friend iO Tillett Wright told the court about a conversation he had with Mr Depp at the couple’s wedding in the Bahamas back in 2015.
Heard denies leaking divorce news and video of Depp ‘assaulting cabinets’ to TMZ
On the fourth day of her testimony in her ex-husband’s defamation case against her, Ms Heard was asked how TMZ knew the location and time of the moment she filed a restraining order against Mr Depp in 2016.
Depp cackled as he held dog out car window, Heard’s sister says
Johnny Depp dangled his dog out of the window of a moving car and joked about putting it in a microwave after he flew into a rage with Amber Heard over a painting from her former partner, according to bombshell courtroom testimony.
Amber Heard’s sister Whitney Henriquez took the stand in Fairfax, Virginia, on Wednesday where she testified about the shocking alleged incident that unfolded on 21 March 2013.
