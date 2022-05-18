Johnny Depp trial – live: Amber Heard’s friend tells court of Pirates actor’s ‘rage’

Security video shows James Franco visiting Amber Heard at penthouse

WARNING: This article contains allegations of physical and sexual violence that some readers may find distressing.

Cross-examination of Amber Heard has concluded in the fifth week of her trial for defamation in the case brought against her by ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Heard is being sued by Depp for $50m for implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Although she didn’t name him, he claims her allegations impacted his ability to work.

Following direct examination of Heard, Depp’s lawyer challenged her testimony, which extensively covered the troubled relationship between the actors and detailed alleged physical fights — including a harrowing account of a brutal and bloody altercation in Australia.

Heard was also accused of staging a photo of cocaine on a breakfast table and questioned about her account of fights and alleged incidents of sexual assault. She was also grilled over missing charitable donations pledged from the divorce settlement. Footage was shown to the court of James Franco visiting her penthouse the night before she filed for divorce from Depp.

In a prerecorded deposition, Heard’s friend iO Tiller Wright says Depp told him of “bouts of jealousy” that fuelled his alcohol issues and led to “rage activities”.

Show latest update 1652879062 Raquel (Rocky) Pennington to resume her testimony Raquel Pennington will shortly resume her testimony. She was once Heard’s best friend. As with iO Tillett Wright, Ms Pennington was present at several of the major incidents cited during the trial. She and her partner Drew lived in one of the penthouses owned by Depp at the Eastern Columbia Building. Here’s what she has said so far. Ms Pennington said she and Heard have grown apart and she wanted to spend more time with other people. They have not spoken in more than a year. Asked about Heard’s use of drugs she testified that she has seen her use cocaine less than five times, but later said she does not believe any of these times were during the relationship with Depp. Ms Pennington was asked about an altercation that she had with Heard when they argued about some wine glasses she could not find. She testified that Heard thought she wasn’t looking hard enough for them. Ms Pennington said she pushed Heard and Heard either pushed her back or hit her on the cheek. Ms Pennington was asked to recall the incident at Hicksville and describes the trailer being in disarray with light fixtures knocked off, the morning after Depp shouted at her friend for becoming too close to Heard when they sat around a campfire. She said Depp became angry and aggressive with Kelly Sue Molano who was hugging Heard in a chair, which seemed to come out of nowhere. He yelled: “Get off my woman.” She did not recall hearing shouting or witnessing any altercation after the couple left the campfire. Oliver O’Connell 18 May 2022 14:04 1652877000 Heard’s friend says Johnny Depp told him about ‘rage activities’ with Winona Ryder and Kate Moss In pre-recorded testimony played to the court on Tuesday, Ms Heard’s friend iO Tillett Wright told the court that Mr Depp confided in him that he “experienced great bouts of jealousy” in relationships which also fuelled his alcohol issues. “He experienced great bouts of jealousy in relationships that had also led to a lot of drinking and a lot of rage activities,” testified Mr Tillett Wright. Read more: Oliver O’Connell 18 May 2022 13:30 1652875200 No, Amber Heard is not going to end up in jail, experts say Joe Sommerlad reports: Oliver O’Connell 18 May 2022 13:00 1652871600 Heard cross-examined about her previous domestic violence arrest Ms Heard returned to the witness stand on Tuesday (17 May) for her fourth day of testimony. She was cross-examined by Mr Depp’s attorney Camille Vasquez. Ms Vasquez brought up claims faced by Ms Heard in 2009, when she was arrested over an alleged domestic violence incident involving her then-partner Tasya van Ree. Read more: Oliver O’Connell 18 May 2022 12:00 1652868000 Heard’s friend claims Depp said he could ‘punch her in the face’ after wedding Amber Heard’s friend has claimed that Johnny Depp said he would be able to “punch her in the face” once they were married in bombshell testimony during the couple’s high-stakes defamation trial in Fairfax, Virginia. In pre-recorded testimony played to the court on Tuesday, Ms Heard’s friend iO Tillett Wright told the court about a conversation he had with Mr Depp at the couple’s wedding in the Bahamas back in 2015. Read more: Oliver O’Connell 18 May 2022 11:00 1652864400 Resurfaced tweet shows Heard mocking Depp’s ‘short’ lawyer An old tweet has resurfaced showing Amber Heard mocking Johnny Depp’s lawyer over his height after he alleged that her claims of domestic violence were a “hoax”. On Tuesday, jurors at the former couple’s multi-million-dollar defamation trial were shown a social media post from Ms Heard dated 26 March 2021 where she replied to a tweet from her ex-husband’s former attorney Adam Waldman. Mr Waldman had tweeted a picture of the actress seeking to discredit her allegations of abuse after a UK court refused Mr Depp the right to appeal his case against The Sun newspaper. Oliver O’Connell 18 May 2022 10:00 1652860800 Heard denies Depp landed her Aquaman role Heard’s cross-examination continues today in the fifth week of the defamation trial brought against her by her ex-husband. Speaking today (17 May) in court, Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez implied that The Pirates of the Caribbean actor secured Heard the role of Mera in the 2018 film. Oliver O’Connell 18 May 2022 09:00 1652857200 Depp smiles as Heard’s lawyer impersonates his voice Johnny Depp cracked a smile as Amber Heard’s lawyer appeared to do an impression of the Hollywood star’s voice during the former couple’s defamation trial. Mr Depp smirked with amusement as attorney Elaine Bredehoft attempted to mimick the actor as she asked Ms Heard a question about a tape her ex-husband had spoken on. Read more: Oliver O’Connell 18 May 2022 08:00 1652853600 Depp v Heard trial receives more online attention than fight for abortion rights The Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial has received more online attention than the fight for abortion rights in the US, data shows. According to data from NewsWhip, a social media monitoring company, published by Axios on Tuesday (17 May), news articles about the defamation trial have generated more interactions on social media than articles about the Supreme Court and reproductive rights. Social media interactions are defined in this context as likes, comments, and shares, per Axios. Oliver O’Connell 18 May 2022 07:00 1652850000 Sign up for The Independent’s US morning headlines newsletter As the day begins US morning headlines will bring you up to date with the biggest stories, exclusives, explainers, and the big questions of the day. Sign up now: Oliver O’Connell 18 May 2022 06:00

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Johnny Depp trial - live: Amber Heard’s friend tells court of Pirates actor’s ‘rage’